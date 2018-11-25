Frustration was a main theme of Fedora’s press conference after loss to NC State

Watch clips of UNC football coach Larry Fedora's postgame press conference after the Tar Heels' overtime loss to rival NC State Saturday, Sept. 24, 2018. Fedora was fired the following day.
By
Up Next
Watch clips of UNC football coach Larry Fedora's postgame press conference after the Tar Heels' overtime loss to rival NC State Saturday, Sept. 24, 2018. Fedora was fired the following day.
By

Sports

A timeline on the Larry Fedora tenure at UNC

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

November 25, 2018 11:33 AM

Here is a timeline of significant dates during former North Carolina coach Larry Fedora’s tenure.

Dec. 9, 2011

Larry Fedora was introduced as the 34th full-time head football coach at North Carolina.

IMG_raleigh_jump.jpg_2_1_LH3SREQ0.JPG
Larry Fedora is introduced as the new football coach for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels December 9, 2011 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

March 12, 2012

The NCAA’s Committee on Infractions issues UNC football a postseason ban and three years’ probation for NCAA rule violations that occurred in years prior to Fedora’s arrival.

Sept. 1, 2012

The Tar Heels win their season-opener against Elon. It is the first win in the Larry Fedora era.

FEDORA01-SP-011012-RTW.JPG
UNC football coach Larry Fedora meets with his coaching staff on Tuesday January 10, 2012 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. One of the top priorities addressed was recruiting in North Carolina.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Oct. 27, 2012

UNC beats N.C. State 43-35. UNC running back Giovani Bernard returns a punt 73 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left. It was Fedora’s first win against the Wolfpack.

IMG_UNC-STATE-02.jpg_4_1_DJSNDL2_L20073213.JPG
UNC’s Giovani Bernard (26) breaks away from N.C. State’s Will Baumann (36) as he races in front of the Wolfpack bench during a 74-yard punt return to score the game winning touchdown with :13 seconds to play, securing a 43-35 victory over N.C. State on Saturday October 27, 2012 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Nov. 24, 2012

UNC beats Maryland 45-38 in the season-finale. The Tar Heels finish season 8-4, but are not eligible for the ACC Championship game, or a bowl game because of the post season ban.

Dec. 28, 2013

UNC beats Cincinnati 39-17 in the Belk Bowl and finishes the season 7-6. It is UNC’s first bowl win under Fedora.

belk1.JPG
UNC’s Sean Tapley (6) holds coach Larry Fedora as teammates and Kareem Martin and Eric Ebron arrive with a victory bath as they celebrate the Tar Heels’ 39-17 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday December 28, 2013 during the Belk Bowl at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Fedora was able to duck and avoid the victory bath.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Sept. 20, 2014

No. 21 UNC is embarrassed by East Carolina 70-41 in Greenville. After the loss, Fedora said he would “re-evaluate” everything.

UNC coach Larry Fedora was asked to clarify his comments on the David Glenn Show that he did not remember the Tar Heels’ loss to ECU in 2014.

By

Nov. 28, 2015

No. 11 UNC beats N.C. State 45-34, winning the ACC Coastal Division, and earning a trip to the ACC Championship game, where it would eventually fall to No. 1 Clemson 45-37.

Dec. 29, 2015

UNC loses to Baylor 49-38 in the Russell Athletic Bowl. UNC finishes the season 11-3, its most successful season under Fedora.

Dec. 30, 2016

UNC loses to Stanford 25-23 in the Sun Bowl, and finishes the season with an 8-5 record.

May 25, 2017

Fedora receives a contract extension that lasts through 2023.

Oct 13, 2017

The NCAA announces there will be no penalties for academic scandal.

Nov. 25, 2017

The Tar Heels finish the season 3-9, his worst record in his six seasons at the program. At least seventeen players went down with season-ending injuries that season.

January 2018

Fifteen football players sold their exclusive team-issued Air Jordan 3’s, which is a secondary NCAA violation. Cunningham finds out and holds a team meeting.

Fedora and Cunningham address the suspensions of 13 football players for selling shoes during a press conference on Monday, August 6, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel HIll, N.C.

By

July 18, 2018

Fedora, at the ACC Football Kickoff, says he doesn’t believe football causes CTE and says the sport is under attack.

North Carolina coach Larry Fedora talks about the safety of football during a media availability in the 2018 ACC football kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

By

Aug. 6, 2018

UNC announces that it will suspend 13 players at least one game for selling team-issued sneakers. Cunningham says coaches were also disciplined, but did not specify how or which coaches.

North Carolina coach Larry Fedora addresses the suspensions of 13 football players that violated NCAA rules for selling shoes during a press conference on Monday, August 6, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel HIll, N.C.

By

Sept. 8, 2018

UNC loses second consecutive game of the season to in-state rival East Carolina 41-19.

Larry Fedora's post game comments on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C.

By

Sept. 25, 2018

UNC is blown out by Miami 47-10 on the road.

Nov. 24, 2018

UNC loses to N.C. State in overtime 34-28. The Tar Heels finish the season 2-9.

Fedora addresses the media following the Tar Heels' overtime loss to N.C. State.

By

Nov. 25, 2018

UNC announces that it will not retain Larry Fedora for next season.

Alexander, 919-829-4822; @jonmalexander

  Comments  