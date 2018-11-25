A timeline on the Larry Fedora tenure at UNC

Here is a timeline of significant dates during former North Carolina coach Larry Fedora’s tenure.
Dec. 9, 2011
Larry Fedora was introduced as the 34th full-time head football coach at North Carolina.
March 12, 2012
The NCAA’s Committee on Infractions issues UNC football a postseason ban and three years’ probation for NCAA rule violations that occurred in years prior to Fedora’s arrival.
Sept. 1, 2012
The Tar Heels win their season-opener against Elon. It is the first win in the Larry Fedora era.
Oct. 27, 2012
UNC beats N.C. State 43-35. UNC running back Giovani Bernard returns a punt 73 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left. It was Fedora’s first win against the Wolfpack.
Nov. 24, 2012
UNC beats Maryland 45-38 in the season-finale. The Tar Heels finish season 8-4, but are not eligible for the ACC Championship game, or a bowl game because of the post season ban.
Dec. 28, 2013
UNC beats Cincinnati 39-17 in the Belk Bowl and finishes the season 7-6. It is UNC’s first bowl win under Fedora.
Sept. 20, 2014
No. 21 UNC is embarrassed by East Carolina 70-41 in Greenville. After the loss, Fedora said he would “re-evaluate” everything.
Nov. 28, 2015
No. 11 UNC beats N.C. State 45-34, winning the ACC Coastal Division, and earning a trip to the ACC Championship game, where it would eventually fall to No. 1 Clemson 45-37.
Dec. 29, 2015
UNC loses to Baylor 49-38 in the Russell Athletic Bowl. UNC finishes the season 11-3, its most successful season under Fedora.
Dec. 30, 2016
UNC loses to Stanford 25-23 in the Sun Bowl, and finishes the season with an 8-5 record.
May 25, 2017
Fedora receives a contract extension that lasts through 2023.
Oct 13, 2017
The NCAA announces there will be no penalties for academic scandal.
Nov. 25, 2017
The Tar Heels finish the season 3-9, his worst record in his six seasons at the program. At least seventeen players went down with season-ending injuries that season.
January 2018
Fifteen football players sold their exclusive team-issued Air Jordan 3’s, which is a secondary NCAA violation. Cunningham finds out and holds a team meeting.
July 18, 2018
Fedora, at the ACC Football Kickoff, says he doesn’t believe football causes CTE and says the sport is under attack.
Aug. 6, 2018
UNC announces that it will suspend 13 players at least one game for selling team-issued sneakers. Cunningham says coaches were also disciplined, but did not specify how or which coaches.
Sept. 8, 2018
UNC loses second consecutive game of the season to in-state rival East Carolina 41-19.
Sept. 25, 2018
UNC is blown out by Miami 47-10 on the road.
Nov. 24, 2018
UNC loses to N.C. State in overtime 34-28. The Tar Heels finish the season 2-9.
Nov. 25, 2018
UNC announces that it will not retain Larry Fedora for next season.
