North Carolina coach Larry Fedora yells at officials during the N.C. State possession in overtime on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora yells at officials during the N.C. State possession in overtime on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora yells at officials during the N.C. State possession in overtime on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Sports

UNC AD Bubba Cunningham says “no decision” when asked of Larry Fedora’s future with program

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

November 24, 2018 11:08 PM

CHAPEL HILL

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a text message Saturday night that “no decision” had been made on whether football coach Larry Fedora woud be fired.

The Tar Heels finished the 2018 season with a 2-9 record. It was the second consecutive losing season for UNC since its 8-5 record in 2016. UNC latest loss came to N.C. State in overtime 34-28 on Saturday.

If fired “without cause,” the university would owe him the remainder of his contract, which is a little more than $12.2 million. It would be paid to him over the next four years.

Fedora, who has spent seven seasons as the Tar Heels’ head coach, has amassed a 45-43 overall record, and 28-30 in ACC play.

Over the last two seasons, though, the Tar Heels are 2-14 against the ACC, including four losses —two each — to Duke and N.C. State.

Earlier this month, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in an interview with The News & Observer that he would evaluate Fedora’s performance after the season. But he said he did not want to speculate on the seventh-year coach’s future.

“I don’t engage in any speculation,” Cunningham said. “At the end of the year I evaluate our program from top to bottom and I’ll do that with coach at the end of the year.”

When asked how he evaluates a program and its coach, Cunningham said: “It’s everything you do from recruiting, to game day, to the environment you create, to the atmosphere that you provide.”

Alexander, 919-829-4822; @jonmalexander

  Comments  