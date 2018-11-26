NC State, led by quarterback Ryan Finley, paces all-ACC football first-team offense

While No. 2-ranked Clemson naturally dominated the all-ACC first, second and third teams, N.C. State made an impression with the panel of voters with its top offensive players.
Quarterback Ryan Finley led a contingent of five Wolfpack players on the first-team offense.
The ACC announced the teams on Monday, one day after ballots were collected from the panel of 46 selected media members and the league’s 14 head coaches.
Finley was joined by wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Kelvin Harmon, center Garrett Bradbury and tackle Tyler Jones.
With one regular-season game yet to be played this Saturday against East Carolina, Finley has completed 275 of 408 passes (67.4 percent) for a league-leading 3,380 yards with 21 touchdown passes against eight interceptions.
Harmon has 75 catches for a league-best 1,119 yards with six touchdowns. Meyers has 76 receptions for 865 yards with three touchdowns.
Clemson landed running back Travis Etienne and tackle Mitch Hyatt on the first-team offense.
The Tigers defense, though, had three players on the first team -- defensive tackles Christian Watkins and Dexter Lawrence plus defense end Clelin Ferrell.
Clemson had a league-leading 18 players picked to the first, second and third teams. Boston College was second with 11, followed by Syracuse with nine and N.C. State with eight.
N.C. State’s Germaine Pratt and Duke’s Joe Giles-Harris were selected to the first team at linebacker.
Duke running back Deon Jackson made the second team as an all-purpose selection.
N.C. State freshman kicker Christopher Dunn made the second team. North Carolina’s top selection was Cole Holcomb, a second-team linebacker.
2018 All-ACC Football Team
First-Team Offense
QB Ryan Finley, Gr., NC State, 130
RB Travis Etienne, So., Clemson, 174
RB AJ Dillon, So., Boston College, 162
WR Kelvin Harmon, Jr., NC State, 164
WR Olamide Zaccheaus, Sr., Virginia, 158
WR Jakobi Meyers, Jr., NC State, 141
TE Tommy Sweeney, Gr., Boston College, 158
AP Greg Dortch, So., Wake Forest, 172
OT Mitch Hyatt, Sr., Clemson, 172
OT Tyler Jones, Sr., NC State, 93
OG Chris Lindstrom, Sr., Boston College, 136
OG Parker Braun, Jr., Georgia Tech, 129
C Garrett Bradbury, Gr., NC State, 113
First-Team Defense
DE Clelin Ferrell, Jr., Clemson, 163
DE Brian Burns, Jr., Florida State, 120
DT Christian Wilkins, Gr., Clemson, 160
DT Dexter Lawrence, Jr., Clemson, 137
LB Germaine Pratt, Gr., NC State, 125
LB Shaquille Quarterman, Jr., Miami, 113
LB Joe Giles-Harris, Jr., Duke, 111
CB Hamp Cheevers, Jr., Boston College, 159
CB Bryce Hall, Jr., Virginia, 139
S Juan Thornhill, Sr., Virginia, 123
S Andre Cisco, Fr., Syracuse, 110
First-Team Specialists
PK Andre Szmyt, R-Fr., Syracuse, 165
P Sterling Hofrichter, Jr., Syracuse, 134
SP Greg Dortch, So., Wake Forest, 127
Second-Team Offense
QB Trevor Lawrence, Fr., Clemson, 106
RB Qadree Ollison, Sr., Pitt, 128
RB Travis Homer, Jr., Miami, 71
WR Tee Higgins, So., Clemson, 117
WR Jamal Custis, Sr., Syracuse, 115
WR Damon Hazelton, So., Virginia Tech, 76
TE Brevin Jordan, Fr., Miami, 58
AP Deon Jackson, So., Duke, 50
OT Tremayne Anchrum, Jr., Clemson, 60
OT Stefano Millin, Sr., Pitt, 60
OG Phil Haynes, Sr., Wake Forest, 87
OG Sean Pollard, Jr., Clemson, 72
C Justin Falcinelli, Gr., Clemson, 92
Second-Team Defense
DE Zach Allen, Sr., Boston College, 112
DE Alton Robinson, Jr., Syracuse, 91
DT Gerald Willis III, Sr., Miami, 129
DT Ricky Walker, Sr., Virginia Tech, 63
LB Cole Holcomb, Sr., North Carolina, 98
LB Tre Lamar, Jr., Clemson, 82
LB Ryan Guthrie, Sr., Syracuse, 76
CB Trayvon Mullen, Jr., Clemson, 98
CB Essang Bassey, Jr., Wake Forest, 75
S Jaquan Johnson, Sr., Miami, 99
S Cameron Glenn, Sr., Wake Forest, 51
Second-Team Specialists
PK Christopher Dunn, Fr., NC State, 86
P Pressley Harvin III, So., Georgia Tech, 121
SP Michael Walker, Sr., Boston College, 78
Third-Team Offense
QB Eric Dungey, Sr., Syracuse, 76
RB Darrin Hall, Sr., Pitt, 58
RB Reggie Gallaspy Jr., Sr., NC State, 49
WR, T.J. Rahming, Sr., Duke, 62
WR Hunter Renfrow, Gr., Clemson, 57
WR Nyqwan Murray, Sr., Florida State, 52
TE Daniel Helm, Sr., Duke, 31
AP Sean Riley, Jr., Syracuse, 38
OT Aaron Monteiro, Sr., Boston College, 58
OT Koda Martin, Gr., Syracuse, 55
OG John Simpson, Jr., Clemson, 67
OG Mike Herndon, Sr., Pitt, 59
C Jimmy Morrissey, So., Pitt, 47
Third-Team Defense
DE Austin Bryant, Sr., Clemson, 59
DE Wyatt Ray, Sr., Boston College, 48
DT Demarcus Christmas, Sr., Florida State, 44
DT Ray Smith, Sr., Boston College, 41
LB Kendall Joseph, Gr., Clemson, 70
LB Chris Peace, Sr., Virginia, 64
LB Connor Strachan, Gr., Boston College, 58
CB Trajan Bandy, So., Miami, 68
CB A.J. Terrell, So., Clemson, 60
S Tanner Muse, Jr., Clemson, 49
S Will Harris, Sr., Boston College, 48
Third-Team Specialists
PK Alex Kessman, So., Pitt, 30
P Oscar Bradburn, So., Virginia Tech, 31
SP Joe Reed, Jr., Virginia, 54
Honorable Mention (25 or more points)
Offense
QB Bryce Perkins, Jr., Virginia, 28
RB Jordan Ellis, Sr., Virginia, 36
WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams, Jr., North Carolina, 46
WR Tamorrion Terry, R-Fr., Florida State, 46
TE Dalton Keene, So., Virginia Tech, 29
TE Evan Butts, Sr., Virginia, 25
TE George Aston, Sr., Pitt, 25
AP Maurice Ffrench, Jr., Pitt, 35
AP Amari Rodgers, So., Clemson, 26
OT Cody Conway, Sr., Syracuse, 50
OT Alex Bookser, Sr., Pitt, 45
OT William Sweet, Jr., North Carolina, 34
OT Ben Petrula, So., Boston College, 33
OT Tyree St. Louis, Sr., Miami, 25
OG Connor Dintino, Sr., Pitt, 58
OG Terronne Prescod, Sr., NC State, 53
OG Kyle Chung, Sr., Virginia Tech, 25
C Jon Baker, Gr., Boston College, 38
C Ryan Anderson, Sr., Wake Forest, 36
Defense
DE Joe Jackson, Jr., Miami, 40
DT Willie Yarbary, Sr., Wake Forest, 36
DT Jason Strowbridge, Jr., North Carolina, 30
DT Chris Slayton, Sr., Syracuse, 26
DT Marvin Wilson, So., Florida State, 25
LB Michael Pinckney, Jr., Miami, 46
LB Rayshard Ashby, So., Virginia Tech, 42
LB Justin Strnad, Jr., Wake Forest, 29
LB Ben Humphreys, Sr., Duke, 27
CB Dane Jackson, Jr., Pitt, 57
CB Michael Jackson, Sr., Miami, 49
S Sheldrick Redwine, Sr., Miami, 41
S K’Von Wallace, Jr., Clemson, 39
S Dylan Singleton, Jr., Duke, 38
S Damar Hamlin, Jr., Pitt, 32
Specialists
PK Greg Huegel, Sr., Clemson, 27
SP Maurice Ffrench, Jr., Pitt, 53
Read Next
Comments