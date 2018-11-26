NC State, led by quarterback Ryan Finley, paces all-ACC football first-team offense

While No. 2-ranked Clemson naturally dominated the all-ACC first, second and third teams, N.C. State made an impression with the panel of voters with its top offensive players.

Quarterback Ryan Finley led a contingent of five Wolfpack players on the first-team offense.

The ACC announced the teams on Monday, one day after ballots were collected from the panel of 46 selected media members and the league’s 14 head coaches.

Finley was joined by wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Kelvin Harmon, center Garrett Bradbury and tackle Tyler Jones.

With one regular-season game yet to be played this Saturday against East Carolina, Finley has completed 275 of 408 passes (67.4 percent) for a league-leading 3,380 yards with 21 touchdown passes against eight interceptions.

Harmon has 75 catches for a league-best 1,119 yards with six touchdowns. Meyers has 76 receptions for 865 yards with three touchdowns.

Clemson landed running back Travis Etienne and tackle Mitch Hyatt on the first-team offense.

The Tigers defense, though, had three players on the first team -- defensive tackles Christian Watkins and Dexter Lawrence plus defense end Clelin Ferrell.

Clemson had a league-leading 18 players picked to the first, second and third teams. Boston College was second with 11, followed by Syracuse with nine and N.C. State with eight.

N.C. State’s Germaine Pratt and Duke’s Joe Giles-Harris were selected to the first team at linebacker.

Duke running back Deon Jackson made the second team as an all-purpose selection.

N.C. State freshman kicker Christopher Dunn made the second team. North Carolina’s top selection was Cole Holcomb, a second-team linebacker.

2018 All-ACC Football Team





First-Team Offense



QB Ryan Finley, Gr., NC State, 130

RB Travis Etienne, So., Clemson, 174



RB AJ Dillon, So., Boston College, 162



WR Kelvin Harmon, Jr., NC State, 164



WR Olamide Zaccheaus, Sr., Virginia, 158



WR Jakobi Meyers, Jr., NC State, 141



TE Tommy Sweeney, Gr., Boston College, 158



AP Greg Dortch, So., Wake Forest, 172



OT Mitch Hyatt, Sr., Clemson, 172



OT Tyler Jones, Sr., NC State, 93



OG Chris Lindstrom, Sr., Boston College, 136



OG Parker Braun, Jr., Georgia Tech, 129



C Garrett Bradbury, Gr., NC State, 113







First-Team Defense



DE Clelin Ferrell, Jr., Clemson, 163



DE Brian Burns, Jr., Florida State, 120



DT Christian Wilkins, Gr., Clemson, 160



DT Dexter Lawrence, Jr., Clemson, 137



LB Germaine Pratt, Gr., NC State, 125



LB Shaquille Quarterman, Jr., Miami, 113



LB Joe Giles-Harris, Jr., Duke, 111



CB Hamp Cheevers, Jr., Boston College, 159



CB Bryce Hall, Jr., Virginia, 139



S Juan Thornhill, Sr., Virginia, 123



S Andre Cisco, Fr., Syracuse, 110







First-Team Specialists



PK Andre Szmyt, R-Fr., Syracuse, 165



P Sterling Hofrichter, Jr., Syracuse, 134



SP Greg Dortch, So., Wake Forest, 127







Second-Team Offense



QB Trevor Lawrence, Fr., Clemson, 106



RB Qadree Ollison, Sr., Pitt, 128



RB Travis Homer, Jr., Miami, 71



WR Tee Higgins, So., Clemson, 117



WR Jamal Custis, Sr., Syracuse, 115



WR Damon Hazelton, So., Virginia Tech, 76



TE Brevin Jordan, Fr., Miami, 58



AP Deon Jackson, So., Duke, 50



OT Tremayne Anchrum, Jr., Clemson, 60



OT Stefano Millin, Sr., Pitt, 60



OG Phil Haynes, Sr., Wake Forest, 87



OG Sean Pollard, Jr., Clemson, 72



C Justin Falcinelli, Gr., Clemson, 92







Second-Team Defense



DE Zach Allen, Sr., Boston College, 112



DE Alton Robinson, Jr., Syracuse, 91



DT Gerald Willis III, Sr., Miami, 129



DT Ricky Walker, Sr., Virginia Tech, 63



LB Cole Holcomb, Sr., North Carolina, 98



LB Tre Lamar, Jr., Clemson, 82



LB Ryan Guthrie, Sr., Syracuse, 76



CB Trayvon Mullen, Jr., Clemson, 98



CB Essang Bassey, Jr., Wake Forest, 75



S Jaquan Johnson, Sr., Miami, 99



S Cameron Glenn, Sr., Wake Forest, 51







Second-Team Specialists



PK Christopher Dunn, Fr., NC State, 86



P Pressley Harvin III, So., Georgia Tech, 121



SP Michael Walker, Sr., Boston College, 78









Third-Team Offense



QB Eric Dungey, Sr., Syracuse, 76



RB Darrin Hall, Sr., Pitt, 58



RB Reggie Gallaspy Jr., Sr., NC State, 49



WR, T.J. Rahming, Sr., Duke, 62



WR Hunter Renfrow, Gr., Clemson, 57



WR Nyqwan Murray, Sr., Florida State, 52



TE Daniel Helm, Sr., Duke, 31



AP Sean Riley, Jr., Syracuse, 38



OT Aaron Monteiro, Sr., Boston College, 58



OT Koda Martin, Gr., Syracuse, 55



OG John Simpson, Jr., Clemson, 67



OG Mike Herndon, Sr., Pitt, 59



C Jimmy Morrissey, So., Pitt, 47







Third-Team Defense



DE Austin Bryant, Sr., Clemson, 59



DE Wyatt Ray, Sr., Boston College, 48



DT Demarcus Christmas, Sr., Florida State, 44



DT Ray Smith, Sr., Boston College, 41



LB Kendall Joseph, Gr., Clemson, 70



LB Chris Peace, Sr., Virginia, 64



LB Connor Strachan, Gr., Boston College, 58



CB Trajan Bandy, So., Miami, 68



CB A.J. Terrell, So., Clemson, 60



S Tanner Muse, Jr., Clemson, 49



S Will Harris, Sr., Boston College, 48







Third-Team Specialists



PK Alex Kessman, So., Pitt, 30



P Oscar Bradburn, So., Virginia Tech, 31



SP Joe Reed, Jr., Virginia, 54









Honorable Mention (25 or more points)



Offense



QB Bryce Perkins, Jr., Virginia, 28



RB Jordan Ellis, Sr., Virginia, 36



WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams, Jr., North Carolina, 46



WR Tamorrion Terry, R-Fr., Florida State, 46



TE Dalton Keene, So., Virginia Tech, 29



TE Evan Butts, Sr., Virginia, 25



TE George Aston, Sr., Pitt, 25



AP Maurice Ffrench, Jr., Pitt, 35



AP Amari Rodgers, So., Clemson, 26



OT Cody Conway, Sr., Syracuse, 50



OT Alex Bookser, Sr., Pitt, 45



OT William Sweet, Jr., North Carolina, 34



OT Ben Petrula, So., Boston College, 33



OT Tyree St. Louis, Sr., Miami, 25



OG Connor Dintino, Sr., Pitt, 58



OG Terronne Prescod, Sr., NC State, 53



OG Kyle Chung, Sr., Virginia Tech, 25



C Jon Baker, Gr., Boston College, 38



C Ryan Anderson, Sr., Wake Forest, 36







Defense



DE Joe Jackson, Jr., Miami, 40



DT Willie Yarbary, Sr., Wake Forest, 36



DT Jason Strowbridge, Jr., North Carolina, 30



DT Chris Slayton, Sr., Syracuse, 26



DT Marvin Wilson, So., Florida State, 25



LB Michael Pinckney, Jr., Miami, 46



LB Rayshard Ashby, So., Virginia Tech, 42



LB Justin Strnad, Jr., Wake Forest, 29



LB Ben Humphreys, Sr., Duke, 27



CB Dane Jackson, Jr., Pitt, 57



CB Michael Jackson, Sr., Miami, 49



S Sheldrick Redwine, Sr., Miami, 41



S K’Von Wallace, Jr., Clemson, 39



S Dylan Singleton, Jr., Duke, 38



S Damar Hamlin, Jr., Pitt, 32







Specialists



PK Greg Huegel, Sr., Clemson, 27



SP Maurice Ffrench, Jr., Pitt, 53