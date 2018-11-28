No. 7 Michigan dominates No. 11 North Carolina, handing Tar Heels second loss of the season

North Carolina’s Coby White (2) and Leaky Black (1) trap Michigan’s Eli Brooks (55) during the first half on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 during the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, MI. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com