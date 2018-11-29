Sports

Hurricanes place struggling goalie Scott Darling on waivers

By Chip Alexander

November 29, 2018 11:53 AM

After a terrible season, Carolina Hurricanes goalie works towards a comeback

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Scott Darling had one of the worst seasons a goalie can have in the NHL. But this summer he's been hitting the gym to make sure what happened last season doesn't happen again.
By
Up Next
Carolina Hurricanes goalie Scott Darling had one of the worst seasons a goalie can have in the NHL. But this summer he's been hitting the gym to make sure what happened last season doesn't happen again.
By

The Scott Darling saga took another turn Thursday when the Carolina Hurricanes placed the goalie on NHL waivers.

If Darling is not claimed by another team and clears waivers at noon Friday, he will be assigned to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

Darling is in the second year of a four-year contract that pays him $4.15 million a year, whether in the NHL or AHL. But with Curtis McElhinney, a waiver-wire pickup by the Canes, playing so well and Petr Mrazek considered a better second option, Darling became the odd man out in an untenable three-goalie situation.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to have three goalies and the other two deserve to be here right now,” general manager Don Waddell said Thursday. “It’s clear he’s the third guy. Whether I’m paying him to play for Carolina or paying him to play in Charlotte, I’d rather have him playing in case something happens and we need a goalie.

“These decisions are not made easily. There’s a business we have to run. We’re in the business to win hockey games. Contracts are contracts but when it comes to wins and losses you can’t put a dollar value on it.”

After a miserable 2017-18 season with the Canes, Darling shed 50 pounds in offseason conditioning and came to preseason training camp with a more confident demeanor that showed in his play on the ice. Mrazek was signed to a one-year free agent contract and set to battle Darling for the starting job.

But Darling, who had looked sharp in preseason, was injured in the final preseason game. With just days before the regular-season opener, the Canes were in need of an experienced goalie and McElhinney available after being placed on waivers Oct. 1 by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Sometimes you get a little lucky,” Waddell said. “Bad luck for one guy was lucky for us to be able to take him.”

No one, including McElhinney, knew how long he would be needed or how much he would be used. Turns out, the 35-year-old veteran has been the Canes’ best goalie of the three in a 12-9-3 start.

McElhinney has a 7-2-0 record and 2.12 goals-against average and .930 save percentage after his 48-save performance Tuesday in the 2-1 win over Montreal. Darling, who made his first start of the season Oct. 30, is 2-4-1 with a 3.14 GAA and .892 save percentage.

Mrazek, recently sidelined with a groin injury, has returned and was McElhinney’s backup Tuesday. He has not played since the Nov. 2 game at Arizona when he was injured and has a 3-3-2 record with 2.76 GAA.

“It’s more an opportunity than anything,” McElhinney said of his success with the Canes. “The team has responded well and we’ve gotten some wins. I feel good and I’m beginning to feel more comfortable here as times goes on.

“It’s an unfortunate situation with Scott. Obviously I’ve been in the same scenario with waivers and what-not. It’s challenging.”

Waddell said he talked with Darling and his agent Wednesday night and that the conversation went well and that Darling accepts the reasoning behind the decision. He said Darling flew out early to join Checkers on the road.

Darling, after recovering from his injury, was sent to Charlotte on a conditioning stint and won his only start for the Checkers.

The Canes also placed forward Valentin Zykov on waivers Thursday. If unclaimed he also will go to the Checkers.

Get Sports Pass for Carolina Hurricanes hockey

Follow Chip Alexander and Luke DeCock.
Sign up for The N&O's digital sports-only subscription for only $30 per year.

Read Next

sports

After awful year, Scott Darling tries to rise again. Can he save his career – and the Canes?

Read Next

sports

As Scott Darling recovers from injury, the Canes newest goalie gets two wins in two starts

Read Next

luke-decock

McElhinney not the goalie the Hurricanes expected, but the one they needed

Chip Alexander

In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.

  Comments  