UNC football coach Mack Brown adds three more assistants to his new staff

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown announced the hiring of three assistants on Friday.
According to a statement released by the school, Dré Bly, Tim Brewster and Tim Cross, were hired to coach cornerbacks, tight ends and the defensive line, respectively.
Tommy Thigpen, who played for Brown and returned to the UNC coaching staff last January, has been elevated to co-defensive coordinator and will continue to coach safeties.
“I’m thrilled to announce four outstanding coaches who will be part of our staff at Carolina,” Brown said in a statement. “Each of them are, first and foremost, excellent people and know how to coach, recruit and develop players to be the best they can be in the classroom, in the community, on the field and in life. Dré and Tommy are among the very best I’ve had the opportunity to coach and it has brought me great joy to watch them grow to be the successful people they are today.”
Brown was announced as UNC football coach on Tuesday. He replaced Larry Fedora, who was dismissed on Sunday.
Compiled from UNC press release.
