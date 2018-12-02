How the ACC bowl order is likely to shake out

Dave Doeren wanted to make up the 12th game on N.C. State’s schedule to improve the Wolfpack’s bowl case.
N.C. State smashed East Carolina 58-3 on Saturday and then got some help from Oklahoma and Alabama.
If the College Football Playoff rankings, and Big 12 bowl order, go as expected, N.C. State (9-3) will matchup with Iowa State (8-4) in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 28.
The final CFP rankings and playoff selections will be made at noon (ESPN) on Sunday. With No. 1 Alabama’s win over No. 4 Georgia in the SEC title game, No. 5 Oklahoma is expected to move up to the playoff.
Clemson, ranked No. 2 and ACC champions after Saturday’s 42-10 title game win over Pittsburgh, will be in the playoff for the fourth straight year.
The Tigers (13-0) will likely matchup with No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas. (The selection committee will likely try to avoid putting Alabama, the top seed, in a geographic disadvantage against No. 4 seed Oklahoma. That game will likely be in the Orange Bowl).
The matchups for the “New Year’s Six” games will be announced at 3 p.m. The ACC won’t have a second team in a New Year’s game. The Orange Bowl, the ACC’s contract game, is part of the playoff this season. The other bowl games will officially be announced after the NY6 games on Sunday afternoon.
With Oklahoma, who beat Texas in the Big 12 title game on Saturday, in the playoff, then Texas would be in the Sugar Bowl.
The next game in the Big 12 order is the Alamo Bowl (Dec. 28, San Antonio). If West Virginia (8-3) is the choice in the Alamo, then Iowa State would be the choice for the Camping World bowl.
If the Camping World can get West Virginia, it will take Syracuse (9-3) from the ACC side to put two old Big East rivals together. If the Camping World gets Iowa State, the Wolfpack will be the choice from the ACC side. If Syracuse winds up in the Camping World, N.C. State would be headed back to the Gator Bowl for the first time since 2002 season.
The Camping World, the first of two bowl games in Orlando at the Citrus Bowl, gets the first choice of ACC teams after the CFP selection process.
After the Camping World, the ACC has four games in what it calls “Tier I” games. The Belk Bowl (Charlotte), Pinstripe Bowl (New York) and Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas) take an ACC team every year.
The Gator (Jacksonville, Fla.) and Music City (Nashville) split their choice between the ACC and Big Ten. Each bowl is required to take an ACC team three times over a six-year period. The Gator Bowl is going to take an ACC team, likely Miami (7-5), this year. The Music City will not take an ACC team.
Virginia (7-5) is the expected choice for the Belk with a potential matchup with South Carolina (7-5) or Missouri (8-4) from the SEC side.
Syracuse, if it’s passed over by the Camping World, is expected to stay in its home state and play a Big Ten opponent in the Pinstripe.
The choice for the Sun was still up in the air on Saturday night with the ACC’s preference to keep the Coastal Division champion (Pittsburgh) in a Tier I game. The Pac-12 is the opponent in the Sun.
The 6-6 teams can’t be picked for a Tier I game. The Tier II games get picked in order.
Virginia Tech (6-6), with its 41-20 win over Marshall on Saturday, secured its spot in the Military Bowl (Annapolis, Md., Dec. 31) to face an American Athletic opponent, potentially Cincinnati (10-2).
If Boston College doesn’t get the nod in the Sun, the Eagles (7-5) will likely wind up in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27 in Shreveport, La. to play an SEC foe.
Paul Johnson’s last game with Georgia Tech (7-5) will likely be in Detroit for the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26. The Big Ten or Mid-American Conference is lined up as the opponent.
Duke (7-5), who played in the Quick Lane Bowl last year, will likely land in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Dec. 26. The Big Ten has a contract for the other side. Bowls, as a general rule, are confusing. Just to add to that, this game is actually played in the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas. But the actual Cotton Bowl game, the one that is part of the CFP, is played in Arlington, Texas.
Wake Forest (6-6) will likely play an American Athletic team, potentially South Florida (7-5), in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 20 in Tampa.
