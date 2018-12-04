Here is why North Carolina will be missing its starting point guard Wednesday against UNCW

North Carolina coach Roy Williams said on his radio show Monday that starting point guard Coby White will miss the Tar Heels’ game against UNC-Wilmington on Wednesday.
White, Williams said, is dealing with a sore ankle.
“Coby’s ankle is bothering him a little bit so we’re holding him out,” Williams said. “Hasn’t practiced.”
White has been the Tar Heels’ best offensive player over its last three games. He averaged 21.3 points per game and five assists against Texas, No. 17 UCLA, and No. 7 Michigan.
He shot better than 50 percent from the floor in each game, and was 11-for-19 from behind the 3-point line.
Williams seemed to indicate that the injury was not serious.
“.I think everything else will be fine,” Williams said. “But everybody else has got to step up and play better.”
UNC is coming off its second defeat of the season, an 84-67 loss to then-No. 7 Michigan on the road. The Wolverines dominated the Tar Heels in the second half.
UNC shot 39 percent from the floor, while Michigan shot 57 percent.
With White out, Williams will likely start 6-2, 185-pound junior point guard Seventh Woods. Woods suffered a concussion in practice two weeks ago, and missed two games before returning against Michigan last Wednesday. He had four points and two assists.
Woods has played well off the bench this season. He is averaging 4.8 assists and three points per game. Freshman point guard Rechon “Leaky” Black will likely back up Woods. Black, a 6-7, 185 pound guard, is averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 assists per game.
