How a pair of cleats can make a difference for two former NC State football stars

They are only a pair of cleats but there’s a chance they could go a long way.
That’s the hope for Mike Glennon and Nyheim Hines, a pair of former N.C. State football players who are participating in the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign.
Glennon, a quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals, and Hines, a running back with the Indianapolis Colts, are hoping their decorative footwear can provide some help for two people, in particular, in the Triangle.
For the next three weeks, the NFL will allow players to wear special cleats for the “My Cause My Cleats” campaign. The players get to promote a charitable cause of their choice.
After the three-week period, the cleats are auctioned off and 100 percent of the funds from the sales go directly to the player’s designated charity.
Glennon, N.C. State’s quarterback in 2011 and ‘12, is supporting Project ALS and former N.C. State baseball star Chris Combs, who was diagnosed with ALS two years ago.
Glennon, in his sixth NFL season, lives in Raleigh in the offseason with his wife, Jessica. They have become friends with Combs and his family.
“Just seeing his optimism and positive mindset has been motivation for me,” Glennon said on Wednesday. “I’m looking forward to wearing the cleats on Sunday and hopefully it will help raise awareness for ALS.”
Glennon’s cleats are purple and white and have a baseball with “Team Chris Combs” on the toe and each side of the ankle.
Combs, who had worked for the Wolfpack Club until earlier this year, said he is appreciative of Glennon’s support.
“While there’s still no cure for ALS, we need to continue to sprea awareness every way possible,” Combs, 43, wrote in a text message on Wednesday. “Hopefully, seeing ‘Team Chris Combs’ and ‘Project ALS’ on Mike’s cleats will inspire others to join us in our fight against ALS.”
Hines, a rookie with the Colts, will wear blue, yellow and dark cleats with the letters “MDA” for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Hines’ mother, Nannette Miller, has muscular dystrophy, and his grandmother, Clotiel Miller, died from the disease in 2004.
The Colts posted a video on their Twitter account, which features Hines and his mother, who lives in Raleigh.
“The fact that he supports this has made me very proud,” Miller, 53, said on the video. “It also helps to shed some awareness to the disease.”
Hines grew up in Raleigh and was a high school star in Garner before his standout career with the Wolfpack. He was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in April and has rushed for 288 yards this season and caught 49 passes for 298 yards.
“It’s a rare genetic disorder that many people don’t know about,” Hines wrote in a text message on Wednesday. “I just want to spread awareness for the affected families because it is very disheartening to watch a loved one with this disorder.”
