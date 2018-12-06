Sports

Top-rated center Vernon Carey picks Duke over UNC and Michigan State

By Steve Wiseman

December 06, 2018 01:14 PM

Vernon Carey Jr. orally committed to Duke on Thursday. The five-star center is excited to play for coach Mike Krzyzewski and in the Blue Devils' system
Vernon Carey, rated as the No. 2 overall player and the No. 1 center in the 2019 recruiting class, will play college basketball at Duke.

The 6-10, 275-pound Carey, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Thursday. His other finalists were North Carolina and Michigan State.

Carey joins Concord’s Wendell Moore, a 6-5 forward, and Boogie Ellis, a 6-2 guard from San Diego, California, in Duke’s 2019 class.

