Top-rated center Vernon Carey picks Duke over UNC and Michigan State

Vernon Carey, rated as the No. 2 overall player and the No. 1 center in the 2019 recruiting class, will play college basketball at Duke.
The 6-10, 275-pound Carey, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Thursday. His other finalists were North Carolina and Michigan State.
Carey joins Concord’s Wendell Moore, a 6-5 forward, and Boogie Ellis, a 6-2 guard from San Diego, California, in Duke’s 2019 class.
