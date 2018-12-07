Houston announces 10 additions to ECU staff

Mike Houston, East Carolina’s new football coach, has quickly added 10 members to his staff, the school announced Friday.
Eight of the additions were on Houston’s staff at James Madison University -- five offensive coaches and three defensive assistants. Houston also said Brandon Lynch, who was cornerbacks coach on Scottie Montgomery’s ECU staff the past two seasons, has been retained in that position.
Offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick (2005-2015) and offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler (1987-1991, 1998-2002, 2005-2009) both return to an ECU program they helped lead 12 bowl game appearances and back-to-back conference titles.
Houston said John Williams, Jr. will be the Pirates’ strength and conditioning program and that Dale Steele (1989-94, 2013-2015) has also returned to Greenville as director of football administration.
“I’m thrilled to introduce a staff which features a great combination of championship experience and youthful energy,” Houston said in a statement. “Throughout their careers they have developed a proven track record of success at the highest levels, including the NFL and FBS, plus offer an energetic approach that matches their intensity.
“Not only have they been a part of winning programs and championships, all are men of high character who value the importance of family and embracing their community.”
The football staff additions
Coaches Donnie Kirkpatrick - offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Bob Trott - defensive coordinator/safeties
Roy Tesh - special teams coordinator/bandits
Drew Dudzik - outside receivers
Jeff Hanson - defensive line
Fontel Mines - tight ends/inside receivers/recruiting coordinator
Steve Shankweiler - offensive line
De’Rail Sims - running backs
Support Staff
Dale Steele - director of football administration
John Williams, Jr. - director of strength & conditioning
