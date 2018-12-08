Canes end three-game slide by beating Ducks 4-1

The Carolina Hurricanes found a way to score some goals Friday.
They also found a way to win, beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 to end a three-game losing streak in the final game of their West Coast trip.
Clark Bishop’s first NHL goal was a big one for the Canes, tying the score 1-1 in the second period. It came on a play that ended with Bishop, the puck, Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm and goalie John Gibson all in the net, which was knocked off its pegs.
Brett Pesce’s third-period score gave the Canes a 2-1 lead, captain Justin Williams followed a minute later with another goal -- Bishop with an assist -- and Sebastian Aho sealed it with a late empty-netter. With goalie Petr Mrazek making 18 saves, it all added up to a solid team victory at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“It was a great effort all the way up and down the lineup,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We’ve got a lot of guys banged up, a lot of guys that were just muscling it out. We deserved that win.”
The Canes (13-11-4) did it without center Jordan Staal, who suffered a concussion Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.
With Staal out, Brind’Amour shifted Aho back to center and Aho’s game was one of his best overall this season. He had five shots and won 11 of 18 draws, and he was on the ice in the third as a penalty killer when the Ducks had a 5-on-3 advantage but could not score.
“He looked pretty good out there but a lot of guys rose to the occasion tonight,” Brind’Amour said.
Bishop, named the game’s first star, scored at 1:55 of the second when he crashed the net with the puck. It was initially ruled no-goal, but after a lengthy review it was ruled the puck crossed the goal line before the cage was knocked loose and that Lindholm caused Bishop to hit Gibson.
Ducks coach Randy Carlyle then challenged the call, claiming goaltender interference by Bishop, but the goal stood.
“Unfortunate goal for them, lucky one for us, but you’ve got to give ‘Bish’ credit for taking it to the net the way he did,” Brind’Amour said of the unassisted goal from the fourth-line center, the Canes’ first at even strength since the 2-1 win at Montreal on Nov. 27.
No such drama on Pesce’s goal, his third. The defenseman jumped into the rush, took a pass from Teuvo Teravainen and beat Gibson on a shot.
Williams scored his fifth in tight, banging away at the the rebound of a Bishop shot.
“We’ve been snake-bitten on getting some bounces so it was nice tonight to see us get a few,” Brind’Amour said.
Teravainen, who had gone five games without a point, also assisted on Aho’s empty-netter -- Aho’s eighth goal of the season.
Jakob Silfverberg scored shorthanded at 11:47 of the first for the Ducks (15-11-5), who had won five straight, but the Canes bounced back this night.
Canes forward Saku Maenalanen, recalled from the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL, made his NHL debut and played 6:49. Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, also recalled, served as Mrazek’s backup with Curtis McElhinney out with a lower-body injury.
The Canes play six of the next seven games at PNC Arena, facing the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Comments