Goalie Scott Darling back with Canes, recalled from Checkers

Scott Darling is back.
The Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday recalled the goaltender from the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. Darling was placed on NHL waivers Nov. 29 by the Canes but went unclaimed and then was assigned to the Checkers.
An injury to goalie Curtis McElhinney led to Darling’s recall. The Canes recalled goalie Alex Nedeljkovic for Friday’s road game against the Anaheim Ducks, Nedeljkovic making the cross-country flight and serving as a backup to Petr Mrazek and allowing Darling to stay with the Checkers and play against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday.
The Checkers scored two goals in the final minute of regulation to tie the score, then won 5-4 in overtime on Trevor Carrick’s score. Darling left the game after the second period and was replaced by Jeremy Helvig, who earned the win.
Darling has appeared in five games this season with the Checkers, including a conditioning stint, and has a 3-1-0 record with a 2.35 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.
With the Canes, he has a 2-4-1 record with 3.14 GAA and 892 save percentage in seven games.
