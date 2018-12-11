Former NC State swimmer Ryan Held, team USA set new world record in 4X100 relay

N.C. State alum Ryan Held helped the United States win gold in the men’s 4X100-meter freestyle Tuesday, setting a new world record time at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China, the university announced.
Along with Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni and Michael Chadwick, the U.S. team, anchored by Held, took the gold in a time of 3:03.03. Held’s anchor time was 45.76. The previous mark of 3:03.30 was set in 2009.
In the relay prelims, Held was the fastest lead-off swimmer with a 45.82 time that broke the previous American record of 46.25. Held was a four-time NCAA champion while at N.C. State (2014-2017), was a 25-time All-American and an ACC champion 23 times. He won a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
