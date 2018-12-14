Here are three things to watch as No. 12 UNC plays No. 4 Gonzaga on Saturday

When North Carolina plays Gonzaga on Saturday, 10 days will have passed since the Tar Heels last played a game.
In that span, while UNC players took exams before the holiday break, the Zags lost the No. 1 ranking in the Top 25 Poll after losing to Tennessee 76-73 on Sunday. They are now ranked No. 4.
Other than that, little has changed. The 12th-ranked Tar Heels (7-2) will still have to play one of its best games to beat the Bulldogs.
Gonzaga (9-1) has the nation’s most-efficient offense, according to Ken Pomeroy’s advanced analytics. The Tar Heels are fourth. Gonzaga takes good shots, protects the ball and rebounds well. The Bulldogs average 121.9 points per 100 possessions, which is No. 1 in the country.
Under head coach Mark Few, Gonzaga has been a fixture in the NCAA tournament, including a trip to the national championship game in 2017, where it lost to UNC 71-65. This season, Gonzaga has wins over then No. 1 Duke, Creighton and Arizona.
Gonzaga has four players who average 10 points or more, including 6-8, 230-pound forward Rui Hachimura, who averages 22.2 points per game and 6.4 rebounds. Sophomore Zach Norvell Jr., a 6-5, 205-pound guard, averages 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Senior point guard Josh Perkins, who is averaging 10.2 points and 8.4 assists per game, is the only returning Zags’ player who played significant minutes in the 2017 national championship game.
Here are three things to watch:
Can UNC slow Hachimura?
Hachimura, who is from Toyama, Japan, has been a problem for opposing defenses this season. His 22.2 points per game ranks 22nd in the country, and he is shooting 56.5 percent from the floor. He has scored 17 or more points in every game this season.
Hachimura is also one of the best in the country at getting to the free-throw line. He draws 6.5 fouls per 40 minutes, according to Ken Pomeroy’s advanced analytics, which ranks in the top 100 in the country. He is shooting 71 percent from the free-throw line.
Hachimura had 21 points and was 8-for-18 from the floor in Gonzaga’s loss to Tennessee on Sunday. It was only the second game in which he shot below 50 percent from the floor. The other time was against Washington on Dec. 5. Hachimura was 9-for-20 from the floor, but hit the game-winning shot to give the Zags the 81-79 win.
UNC senior forward Luke Maye, who is 6-8, 240 pounds, will likely guard Hachimura.
Taking care of the ball
The Tar Heels have had issues taking care of the basketball and it has contributed to its two losses.
Against Michigan on Nov. 28, the Tar Heels had 13 assists to 10 turnovers, and Michigan scored 18 points off those turnovers. Michigan beat UNC 84-67.
Against Texas on Nov. 22, the Tar Heels turned the ball over 17 times, 14 in the first half, and the Longhorns scored 24 points off turnovers. Texas won that game 92-89.
