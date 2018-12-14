UNC starting point guard Coby White will play against Gonzaga, Roy Williams says

North Carolina coach Roy Williams said Friday that starting point guard Coby White will play Saturday against No. 4 Gonzaga.
White, a 6-5, 185-pound freshman guard, had missed UNC’s last game against UNC-Wilmington with a sore ankle.
“He’s practiced all week,” Williams said. “In the times we’ve practiced... he hasn’t been limited or anything.”
White’s return gives the Tar Heels another scoring option and adds depth at point guard. White is averaging 15.3 points per game, which is second-best on the team behind graduate senior Cam Johnson. White is also averaging 3.6 assists per game.
Junior point guard Seventh Woods started for White last week and had seven points and three assists. He also had three turnovers.
Before missing last week’s game, White had caught fire. He led UNC in scoring in each of the last three games against Texas, then No. 17-UCLA and then-No. 7 Michigan. During that stretch, White was averaging 21.3 points per game, five assists, and was 11-for-19 from behind the 3-point line.
The Tar Heels will need his scoring, as Saturday’s game against Gonzaga will be one of their toughest games games of the season.
The Zags (9-1) average 94.1 points per game, which is the third-best in the country. The Tar Heels average 93.3 points per game, which is fifth-best.
