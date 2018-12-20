Roy Williams’ personal services contracts provide a more complete picture of his pay

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams makes about $1.7 million more than what has previously been reported.
The university announced on Wednesday that it had signed Williams to a contract extension through 2028. For the first time, UNC and Williams also made public his personal contract with Nike. Later Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the university sent a clarification showing how much he makes from his personal contract with Learfield for multimedia obligations.
According to the terms of his extension and his personal contracts with Nike and Learfield, Williams will make $3.9 million this contract year in total compensation.
In comparison, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski makes $8.98 million, Kentucky’s John Calipari makes $7.99 million, Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann makes $7.1 million, Kansas’ Bill Self makes $4.95 million, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo makes $4.36 million, and Arizona’s Sean Miller makes $4 million, according to USA Today’s coaching pay database.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
However, it is unclear whether those schools reported their coach’s TV money and shoe endorsement deals.
N.C. State recently announced that Kevin Keatts makes $2.7 million a year after receiving an extension and a salary increase.
UNC football coach Mack Brown makes $3.5 million a year in total pay, which includes his money from Nike and Learfield.
By 2028, as Williams’ total pay increases incrementally, he will make just under $5.3 million.
Those figures do not include his potential bonus payments for making the NCAA tournament, each round he advances, winning a national championship, or his team achieving a 970 APR score. For those achievements, he could make as much as $1.04 million in bonuses this year, and up to $1.07 million in 2028.
Nor does it include any money Williams made from speaking engagements or operating a camp.
The announcement of Williams’ contract extension came as the school announced that it had signed a new 10-year contract with Nike.
Under the previous Nike contract, Williams and former football coach Larry Fedora were allowed to have personal services contracts with Nike. They were not considered public records by the university and the financial figures from the personal services contracts were not released by the coaches or the university.
The disclosure of Williams’ Nike contract, as well as his contract with Learfield gives a more accurate picture of how much Williams actually makes.
“When I coached at Kansas my contracts with Nike and our media partner were private, and UNC respected and honored that for 15 years,” Williams said in a statement released by the university. “However, times have changed and understanding the environment that college basketball faces now, Chancellor Folt, Bubba (Cunningham) and I agreed the correct and proper thing would be to disclose those terms.”
Williams has won three national titles while at UNC (2005, 2009 and 2017). He is 432-128 as the Tar Heels’ head coach.
Here is a breakdown of Williams’ annual pay in Year One of contract:
- Base salary: $541,778
- Supplemental comp: $1.7 million
- Expenses: $40,000
- Nike contract: $250,000
- Learfield contract: $1.397 million
- Maximum bonuses: $1.04 million
Total: $3.9 million (not including maximum bonus)
Here is a breakdown of Williams’ annual pay in Year 10 of contract.
- Base salary: $800,000
- Supplemental comp: $2.15 million
- Expenses: $60,000
- Nike contract: $340,000
- Learfield contract: $1.937 million
- maximum bonuses: $1.07 million
Total: $5.3 million (not including maximum bonus)
Staff writer Chip Alexander contributed to this report.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments