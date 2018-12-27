Wolfpack hires Garrison from FAU as offensive line coach

N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren announced Thursday that John Garrison had been hired as the Wolfpack’s new offensive line coach.
Garrison joins the program after spending last season at Florida Atlantic, where he coached the offensive line and served as run game coordinator. Inheriting a unit that had lost three starters from the previous season, Garrison’s 2018 line ranked 14th in the FBS in sacks allowed, giving up 1.17 per game.
The Owls led Conference USA and ranked 14th nationally in rushing with 241.8 yards a game.
“I’m excited that John Garrison is going to join our football family,” Doeren said in a statement. “I’ve known him for a long time and respect him as a coach and as a person. He was a great player at Nebraska and has established himself as a great coach and recruiter and I know he will be a strong addition to our staff.”
Garrison replaces Dwayne Ledford, who left the Pack program for Louisville.
Prior to going to FAU, Garrison coached three season at UNLV (2015-17). During his first season in Las Vegas, the Rebels line helped the team post a dramatic improvement in the run game, finishing 36th in the nation in yards per game. In 2017 the Rebels finished 15th in the country in rushing and set the school record for fewest quarterback sacks allowed.
Garrison joined the Rebels’ staff after seven seasons on the staff at Nebraska, serving as offensive line coach (2013-14), tight ends and assistant offensive line coach (2011-12) and as an intern (2008-10). Six of his former players at Nebraska were on NFL rosters at the start of the 2018 season: Alex Lewis (Ravens), Brent Qvale (Jets), Spencer Long (Jets), Jerimiah Sirles (Bills), Matt Slausen (Colts) and Zach Sterup (Dolphins.
“My family and I are thrilled to join the Wolfpack family at N.C. State as a part of coach Doeren’s staff,” Garrison said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to represent this great university and to work for a great coach. Big things are happening at N.C. State and I cannot wait to get started.”
Garrison also has been honored for his work in recruiting trail. Rivals.com tabbed Garrison as one the nation’s top 25 recruiters in 2014.
