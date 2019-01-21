Canes sign Teravainen to five-year, $27 million extension

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Teuvo Teravainen to a five-year, $27 million contract extension, the team announced Monday.
The extension begins with the 2019-20 season and extends through the 2023-24 season. It has an average annual value (AAV) $5.4 million per season.
The Canes traded for Teravainen in June 2016, acquiring him from the Chicago Blackhawks along with veteran forward Bryan Bickell. A first-round draft pick by the Blackhawks in 2012, 18th overall, Tervainen helped win a Stanley Cup with Chicago.
Teravainen, 24, is second on the Canes in assists (28), points (38) and power-play points (12) this season. He is tied for second in power-play goals (5) and fifth in goals (10).
A native of Helsinki, Finland, Teravainen has played 210 career games since joining the Hurricanes in 2016-17 and has led the team in assists (96) and is second in points (144.)
Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour has been using Teravainen, and fellow Finn Sebastian Aho, as penalty killers this season. The shorthanded time appears to have resulted in more aggressive, physical play from Teravainen that also has been reflected in his five-on-five play.
Teravainen, in a recent interview, said he has stressed adding weight and strength in his offseason conditioning.
“It’s been a long process for me,” Teravainen said. “I’m getting bigger and stronger every year. I was 175 (pounds) in Chicago. I’m 190 now. It’s easier to play, easier to handle different situations and the contact. The D (defensemen) are strong and you have to battle hard. I’m getting better with the battles.”
Teravainen said in October that he enjoyed playing for the Canes and being in Raleigh and that he hoped to get a contract extension with the team completed.
“Teuvo has improved every year of his NHL career and has established himself as a cornerstone forward for the Hurricanes now and into the future,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said Monday in a statement. “He has shown that he is capable of adapting and expanding his role with our team, becoming a key penalty killer for Rod this season. He’s still just 24 years old and we believe he will only continue to grow as a player.”
