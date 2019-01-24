After latest win, North Carolina is building another strong NCAA tournament resume

As bad as the Louisville loss was nearly two weeks ago, North Carolina is still in good shape for the NCAA tournament.
The Tar Heels (15-4, 5-1 ACC) have climbed to No. 9 in the NCAA’s new NET rankings, which determines how teams will be seeded in the NCAA tournament this season. Before their 103-82 win over Virginia Tech on Monday, they were ranked No. 12.
Among the top 10 teams, the Tar Heels are the only one with at least four losses. But they remain highly ranked because of the quality of their wins, while each of their losses have come against strong opponents.
The Tar Heels are 5-4 in Quadrant 1 games this season, 2-0 in Quadrant 2 games, 4-0 in Quadrant 3 games and 4-0 in Quadrant 4 games. Last year, the NCAA implemented the quadrant system, which puts more of an emphasis on away games to help with its NCAA tournament selection process.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
UNC’s Quadrant 1 wins have come against No. 5 Gonzaga and No. 10 Virginia Tech at home, and, No. 26 Wofford, No. 27 N.C. State and No. 59 Pittsburgh on the road.
UNC is tied with the third-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country behind Kansas, which has eight, and Michigan State, which has seven. Duke also has five.
The Tar Heels were 14-8 in Quadrant 1 games last season. They finished the regular season with the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country. The next best were Kansas and Virginia with 12 each. Villanova was fourth, with 10 quadrant 1 wins. The Tar Heels earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.
UNC may not reach 14 wins this year, but could still end up among the top teams.
Six of the Tar Heels’ remaining 12 regular season games are Quadrant 1 games — No. 2 Duke at home and on the road, No. 1 Virginia and No. 27 N.C. State at home, and No. 14 Louisville and No. 58 Clemson on the road.
Then comes the ACC tournament.
The Tar Heels have played well over their last three games. Against both Miami and Virginia Tech, the Tar Heels shot better than 50 percent from the floor and 45 percent from 3 point range. In their most recent game against the Hokies, the Tar Heels knocked down 16, 3-pointers.
When asked Monday night how to sustain that success, UNC coach Roy Williams said, “If I knew that, you’d be calling me Bill Belichick.”
UNC freshmen Nassir Little and Coby White both had big games, combining for 50 points. Little had 23, and White had 27.
For Little, it had been a struggle playing a new position, and finding his place in the offense. He started out slow, but has recently emerged as another go-to scorer for a Tar Heels team that has relied mainly on Luke Maye, Coby White and Cam Johnson to score points. Little has averaged 15.7 points over the last three games.
“For him, it’s starting to click, and he’s starting to find his spots and he’s exploiting them,” UNC senior guard Kenny Williams said. “It’s just going to be big for us. We’re going to need him to do that the rest of the season, because it’s only an uphill climb here to be honest with you.”
Quadrant system
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
Comments