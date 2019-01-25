LeBron James and Roy Williams wore the same sneakers this week. But who wore them best?

There is a debate on Twitter about who had the most swag this week — LeBron James or...umm... Roy Williams?
On Tuesday before the UNC basketball game against Virginia Tech, Williams was photographed wearing the “Off-White Air Jordan 1’s.” Williams was wearing the sneakers for the Coaches versus Cancer program.
But he received praise from his players, and shoe fanatics on Twitter, who thought they were stylish.
“Hey man, those one’s was fresh,” UNC freshman wing Nassir Little said. “He came in there swagged out.”
Then on Thursday, before the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA superstar LeBron James was spotted walking into the Staples Center wearing the same sneakers.
James is considered one of the best dressers in the NBA. The shoes are white with a Carolina Blue trim and bottom. The Air Jordan 1’s, which initially came out in 1985, were Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker.
UNC basketball’s Twitter account posed the question on Friday, “Who wore the UNC Off-Whites better? Coach Williams or @KingJames.”
Most fans say Williams, who wore the sneakers with a suit and a Carolina Blue tie, wore the look better. James wore the shoes with navy pants, a turtle neck, and a navy peacoat jacket.
Regardless, most people thought the shoes were fire.
