Former President Obama at Cameron Indoor for Duke-UNC game

Former President Barack Obama entered Cameron Indoor Stadium 30 minutes before No. 1 Duke hosted No. 8 North Carolina.
There had been speculation all week that Obama would make an appearance and while the Blue Devils were on the floor warming up, screams started coming from the South end of Cameron Indoor. Surrounded by security, Obama briefly walked by fans, shaking hands as his security detail escorted him to the locker room area.
Obama emerged about five minutes before tipoff, just in time for the national anthem. Obama sat courtside next to former Duke basketball and football player Reggie Love, his personal assistant during his presidency.
On Monday, former Blue Devils’ guard Jay Williams said there was a rumor that Obama, a big college basketball fan, would be in the building for the big game. Duke would not confirm it all week, but security was beefed up around Cameron before the game started.
