Good defense, great bounce help NC State handle Boston College in overtime

A good defensive play and a great bounce helped N.C. State at the end of regulation against Boston College on Wednesday night.
The Wolfpack didn’t need any extra help in overtime to finally put away the pesky Eagles for a wild 89-80 home win. Devon Daniels had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five steals to lead N.C. State’s late rally in regulation after it had a 14-point margin disappear.
It was Daniels’ late steal, off of a pass to Boston College star Ky Bowman (16 points) in the N.C. State (19-8, 7-7 ACC) backcourt, that turned the game.
Daniels knocked a pass from Jarius Hamilton to Bowman loose and it was headed towards the N.C. State bench. Instead of the ball going out of bounds, and back to BC (13-12, 4-9), it bounced off of referee James Breeding.
“That was a great bounce,” Daniels said. “I didn’t even hesitate when it hit him. I’m glad he was there.”
The ball bounced off of Breeding and to Daniels, who was able to drive to the basket and give the Wolfpack a 72-71 lead. There was still a lot of basketball left, and twists before the Wolfpack could secure its eighth straight home win over the Eagles, but that was a big moment.
“That’s the first time that I’ve been excited when an official said that he is part of the court,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “That was good. I’m glad that it happened.”
The Eagles took the lead back, 73-72, with a jumper by Hamilton (11 points) with 51.5 seconds left. N.C. State was able to tie it on the next possession on a free throw by Torin Dorn (17 points, eight rebounds). Dorn made his first free throw with 31.8 seconds left but missed the second.
Daniels grabbed the rebound but missed his putback attempt. D.J. Funderburk got a hand on the miss but his tip attempt didn’t fall. Bowman had a chance to win the game on the final possession of regulation but his 15-foot jumper did not fall.
“I told our guys going into every game, from this point on, we’ve got a small margin for error,” Keatts said. “I felt like that every game could possibly come down to the last second (but) certainly, I didn’t expect overtime.”
N.C. State finished with a flourish in overtime. The Wolfpack scored the first seven points in the extra period. It got seven points in overtime from C.J. Bryce (17 points) and five from Daniels.
The start of overtime was how N.C. State had played for about the first 27 minutes. It was in control and had built up a 60-46 lead.
“We were supposed to push (the lead) out to 20 or 25 but they were able to make a little run,” Dorn said.
Bowman led the Eagles charge. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a 16-0 run to give BC a 67-64 lead.
The teams traded the lead three times from there but the Wolfpack with enough defense, and a little luck, found a way to figure it out.
“We have to win all types of games,” Dorn said.
That’s just what N.C. State did.
