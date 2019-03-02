Pack’s Keatts not sure if Lockett will rejoin team

N.C. State basketball coach Kevin Keatts said Saturday he was not sure if guard Eric Lockett would rejoin the team this season.
A misdemeanor assault charge against Lockett was dismissed by the Wake County district attorney’s office on Thursday. Lockett was charged on Feb. 14 with assault on a female after an altercation with Saskia Guilbaud, his former girlfriend, at Lockett’s Raleigh apartment.
A student-conduct investigation by the university must be completed before Lockett is eligible to return to the team.
“He’s got to go through the school process and once that school process is done then obviously we’ll talk about his future here, playing on the team,” Keatts said Saturday after the Pack’s 78-73 loss to Florida State.
Lockett has been suspended by Keatts since Feb. 13 and has missed the past five games. Lockett has not been a part of any team activities, Keatts said Saturday.
Lockett, a graduate transfer from Florida International, has averaged 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds a game this season.
