Sports

UNC coach Roy Williams escorted back to locker room after vertigo

By Jonathan M. Alexander

March 02, 2019 06:56 PM

North Carolina Roy Williams is escorted off the court after passing out in the first half against Clemson on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Williams tuned around to face his bench and fell forward, with players and assistant coaches catching is fall. He waved to the crowd as he was escorted off the court.
North Carolina Roy Williams is escorted off the court after passing out in the first half against Clemson on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Williams tuned around to face his bench and fell forward, with players and assistant coaches catching is fall. He waved to the crowd as he was escorted off the court. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Roy Williams is escorted off the court after passing out in the first half against Clemson on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Williams tuned around to face his bench and fell forward, with players and assistant coaches catching is fall. He waved to the crowd as he was escorted off the court. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
CLEMSON, S.C.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams had to be helped off the court Saturday after he took a fall late in the first half of UNC’s game against Clemson.

Roy Williams appeared to be turning towards the bench when he fell forward. Officials stopped play, and Williams was escorted back to the locker room.

A school spokesperson said Williams’ fall was caused by one of Williams’ periodic attacks of vertigo. He took a knee after getting dizzy in UNC’s game against Louisville on Jan. 12.

It is unclear whether he will return, but associate head coach Steve Robinson will serve in the interim. Robinson filled in for Williams when he had to leave a 2016 game at Boston College after a vertigo episode.

Photojournalist Robert Willett contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Jonathan M. Alexander

Jonathan M. Alexander has been covering the North Carolina Tar Heels since May 2018. He previously covered Duke basketball and recruiting in the ACC. He is an alumnus of N.C. Central University.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  