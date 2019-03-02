UNC coach Roy Williams escorted back to locker room after vertigo

North Carolina coach Roy Williams had to be helped off the court Saturday after he took a fall late in the first half of UNC’s game against Clemson.
Roy Williams appeared to be turning towards the bench when he fell forward. Officials stopped play, and Williams was escorted back to the locker room.
A school spokesperson said Williams’ fall was caused by one of Williams’ periodic attacks of vertigo. He took a knee after getting dizzy in UNC’s game against Louisville on Jan. 12.
It is unclear whether he will return, but associate head coach Steve Robinson will serve in the interim. Robinson filled in for Williams when he had to leave a 2016 game at Boston College after a vertigo episode.
Photojournalist Robert Willett contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
