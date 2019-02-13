Carolinas Classic All-Star basketball rosters announced. Which Triangle players made it?

The annual North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association rosters have been announced for the 2019 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games.
The games will take place on March 23rd at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington.
“We are honored to have the best high school basketball student-athletes from our states come to Wilmington to not only compete at a high level in their respective games, but to be involved in outreach activities that touch youth and adults in the community,” Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations, respectively, said in a press release.
Five players from the Triangle will participate. In the boys game, North Carolina will be represented by Panther Creek’s Justin McKoy (6-7, 220), who signed with Penn State. Kadin Shedrick (6-11, 200) of Holly Springs will also play for the North Carolina team. Shedrick committed to Virginia.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Three Triangle players will suit up for the North Carolina girls’ team. Cary High School center Tamari Key (Tennessee), Wakefield’s Jada Peebles (Illinois) and Clayton’s Asia Todd (Liberty University) will team up for team North Carolina.
Tickets can be purchased online beginning next month. Cost of admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. The event is sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK
Comments