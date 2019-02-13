UNC football coach Mack Brown lands another four-star verbal commitment

The Mack Brown effect is real.
Since returning as the football coach at UNC in November, the Hall of Fame coach has lured four class of 2020 four-star recruits to Chapel Hill. The latest, wide receiver Josh Downs of Suwanee, Ga., verbally committed to Brown and the Tar Heels on Wednesday.
Downs (5-10, 165) posted a video on his twitter page, picking the Tar Heels over Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Kentucky and West Virginia. As a junior at North Gwinnett High School, Downs caught 37 passes for 624 yards and nine scores.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
In three seasons at North Gwinnett, Downs has caught 104 passes for 1, 729 yards and 18 touchdowns. Downs took unofficial visits to UNC on consecutive weekends this month and made it official on Wednesday, become the sixth class of 2020 commit for Brown, who took over for Larry Fedora after the coach was let go in November after seven years at UNC.
Brown has gotten commitments from 2020 four-star safety Cameron Roseman (Charlotte), linebacker Ethan West (Midlothian, Va.), wide receiver Ray Grier (Belmont) and Downs.
Brown signed one four-star prospect -- quarterback Sam Howell -- in December. The Tar Heels’ 2020 class is currently ranked fourth in the ACC, trailing Miami, Clemson and Florida State.
The group is ranked 13th nationally, according to 247Sports. This is the highest a UNC recruiting class has ranked since the 2009 season when the class finished ranked 12th nationally and No. 2 in the ACC under Butch Davis.
Fedora’s last signing class at UNC, the 2018 group, had six four-star prospects. In less than three months back on the job, Brown has gotten commitments from five four-star athletes.
Read Next
Mack Brown’s first recruiting class was a success. What it says about UNC football’s future.
Comments