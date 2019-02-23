North Raleigh Christian edges Ravenscroft in NCISAA title game

North Raleigh Christian’s Emma Finster (5) and Emily Pennington (20), along with teammates, celebrate with the NCISAA 4A trophy after their win over Ravenscroft. The Ravenscroft Ravens and the North Raleigh Christian Knights met in the NCISAA 4A basketball championships in Raleigh, N.C. on February 23, 2019. Steven Worthy newsobserver.com