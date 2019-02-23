Sports

Canes activate Jordan Staal from injured reserve

By Chip Alexander

February 23, 2019 12:39 PM

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) against the San Jose Sharks during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) against the San Jose Sharks during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Jeff Chiu AP
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) against the San Jose Sharks during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Jeff Chiu AP

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal, sidelined since Dec. 22 with concussion issues, has been activated from NHL injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Staal was to play Saturday against the Dallas Stars after missing 32 of Carolina’s past 34 games.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Friday that he was not sure how Staal’s return would affect the forward lines. Staal centered Teuvo Teravainen and Micheal Ferland In practice this week before the Canes’ two-game road trip to Florida and Dallas.

Staal has five goals and six assists in 29 games this season and is eighth in the NHL in faceoff percentage at 56.6 percent

Chip Alexander

In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.

