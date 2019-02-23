Canes activate Jordan Staal from injured reserve

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal, sidelined since Dec. 22 with concussion issues, has been activated from NHL injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.
Staal was to play Saturday against the Dallas Stars after missing 32 of Carolina’s past 34 games.
Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Friday that he was not sure how Staal’s return would affect the forward lines. Staal centered Teuvo Teravainen and Micheal Ferland In practice this week before the Canes’ two-game road trip to Florida and Dallas.
Staal has five goals and six assists in 29 games this season and is eighth in the NHL in faceoff percentage at 56.6 percent
