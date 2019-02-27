Sports

Canes recall Fleury, Bean from Checkers on emergency basis

By Chip Alexander

February 27, 2019 05:44 PM

Carolina Hurricanes’ Calvin de Haan (44) and Los Angeles Kings’ Jonny Brodzinski (76) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Carolina Hurricanes’ Calvin de Haan (44) and Los Angeles Kings’ Jonny Brodzinski (76) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Chris Seward AP
The Carolina Hurricanes, after injuries Tuesday to defensemen Justin Faulk and Calvin de Haan, have recalled Haydn Fleury and Jake Bean from the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL on an emergency basis.

Faulk left Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings with an upper-body injury and de Haan then suffered an upper-body injury during a postgame workout at PNC Arena. Both are listed as day-to-day.

Forward Micheal Ferland also left the Canes’ 6-1 victory in the second period after tumbling over Kings goalie Jonathan Quick. Ferland has no further injury, the Canes said Wednesday, and should be in the lineup for Friday’s game against the St. Louis Blues at PNC Arena.

Fleury has played 12 games for the Canes this season and 22 with the Checkers. Bean made his NHL debut with Carolina this season, playing two games for Carolina, and has played 56 of the Checkers’ 57 games. Both are former first-round draft picks by the Canes.

Bean, 20, is tied for first in goals (10) and second in points (33) among AHL rookie defensemen.

Chip Alexander

