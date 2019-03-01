UNC quarterback Nathan Elliott leaving the football program ahead of spring practice

North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliott has decided to leave the program, Mack Brown said at a press conference Friday.
Elliott, who has graduated from UNC, had one more year of eligibility left. He will take a graduate assistant position at Arkansas State.
“Nathan has done everything right in this program,” Brown said. “He’s been a captain, he’s been a leader, he has really fought his guts out on the field.”
“We wanted him to stay but totally understand that he’s got some other things.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Elliott started nine games last season for the Tar Heels and played in 10, but he never quite solidified the starting role. The Tar Heels finished 2-7 in those games and he struggled turning the ball over. He passed for 2,169 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
“It was not an easy decision to make, but in my heart, I feel that it is the right one,” Elliott said in a statement. “I am forever grateful for the memories I have made at the University of North Carolina.”
Brown said Elliott, who went through the offseason program, told him this week that he either wanted to coach at UNC or at Arkansas State. He informed the team his decision on Friday.
With Elliott gone, that leaves three quarterbacks on the roster. Sophomores Jace Ruder, Cade Fortin and Sam Howell are in competition to start.
Redshirt junior Chazz Surratt will switch positions to outside linebacker.
This is developing story. Check back later for updates.
Comments