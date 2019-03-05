Sports

Zion Williamson won’t play for Duke vs. Wake Forest

By Steve Wiseman

March 05, 2019 04:12 PM

Duke’s Zion Williamson, right, is greeted by a teammate on the court before the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson, right, is greeted by a teammate on the court before the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Nick Lisi AP Photo
Duke’s Zion Williamson, right, is greeted by a teammate on the court before the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Nick Lisi AP Photo
Durham

Though he’s progressing toward a return to play for Duke this season, Zion Williamson will not play another game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The 6-7 freshman forward, sidelined since suffering a sprained knee on Feb. 20, will not play in Duke’s home finale against Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

Duke announced the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Williamson, a national player of the year candidate who averages 21.6 points an 8.8 rebounds, has missed Duke’s last three games. He suffered the injury 36 seconds into the Blue Devils’ 88-72 loss to North Carolina at Cameron Indoor.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Williamson has entered the fourth phase of the four-step rehabilitation program he needs to complete before returning to play.

The No. 4 Blue Devils (25-4, 13-3 ACC) close the regular season at No. 3 UNC on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

Read Next

sports

Zion Williamson in final phase of recovery. His return to Duke is close.

Read Next

luke-decock

Zion could walk away, and maybe should, but that’s not why he’s here

Steve Wiseman

An Illinois native, Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. Prior to his arrival in Durham, he worked for newspapers in Columbia and Spartanburg, S.C., Biloxi, Miss., and Charlotte covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly.

  Comments  