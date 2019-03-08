Rasheed Wallace is back, as a high school coach

Former UNC great Rasheed Wallace is coming back to the Triangle.
The NBA star will be named boys basketball coach at Durham Jordan on Friday. Wallace, 44, takes over for Kim Annas. Last season the Falcons finished 7-17 overall and 1-9 in conference play.
Wallace is the third former Tar Heel player to lead a high school team in the Triangle. David Noel, who played at UNC from 2002-06, returned to Durham Southern to coach the Spartans. Donald Williams, the 1993 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, is the girls basketball coach at Wakefield High.
Wallace, a native of Philadelphia, played two seasons at UNC before he was selected fourth by the Washington Bullets in the 1995 NBA Draft. During his NBA playing days, Wallace was a four-time All-Star and played 16 seasons for six different teams, winning a title with the Detroit Pistons. Wallace briefly served as an assistant with the Pistons during the 2013-14 season.
