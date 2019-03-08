Zion Williamson ‘doubtful’ for UNC, Krzyzewski says

Zion Williamson is “doubtful” for Duke’s regular-season finale at North Carolina on Saturday night as he continues to recover from his injured right knee, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Friday.
“He had his first really good workout yesterday,” Krzyzewski said, “but not contact, and looked really good. I haven’t seen him today, we’ll see how he is. He’ll have no contact again today. So I would say he’s doubtful for tomorrow, but we’ll put it out tomorrow.”
So No. 4 Duke will face No. 3 UNC Saturday night at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill with the 6-7, 285-pound freshman forward’s status still very much in doubt, although Krzyzewski reiterated he expected Williamson to play in next week’s ACC tournament regardless.
“The way it’s going, he’s not going to be doubtful for the tournament,” Krzyzewski said.
Williamson injured his knee 36 seconds into UNC’s 88-72 win over Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 20 when his left shoe ripped as he made a pivot move.
He didn’t return to that game and missed Duke’s next four games. In addition to losing to UNC, the Blue Devils (26-4, 14-3 ACC) went 3-1 without Williamson, who averages 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Examinations of his injured knee showed no structural damage and he was diagnosed with a grade one (mild) sprain. He entered a four-step recovery process and advanced to the final step last Sunday. On Tuesday, he progressed to on-court work for the first time since the injury.
That night, after Duke edged Wake Forest 71-70 in the final home game of the season, Krzyzewski said it wasn’t likely that Williamson would play against UNC but said he’d be surprised if he wasn’t ready for Duke’s first ACC tournament game on March 14 in Charlotte.
Williamson has made good progress this week.
“Yesterday was a big day for him, though, because he didn’t think before he moved,” Krzyzewski said. “All of the sudden you say, `Oh yeah. I remember my body can do that.’ For the guys too it was uplifting. But still we have to make sure, man. We’ll know more after today. We’ll have our shoot-around early in the morning. We’ll give final word after that. It will be out by 11.”
