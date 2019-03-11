Zion sweeps: Duke’s Williamson wins ACC player, rookie of the year

Duke’s Zion Williamson is the ACC player of the year and rookie of year, the league announced on Monday.
Williamson, a 6-7 forward who missed Duke’s final five games with a sprained knee, is joined on the all-ACC first team by teammate RJ Barrett, Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter and Kyle Guy and North Carolina’s Cam Johnson.
Virginia’s Tony Bennett was voted as coach of the year.
Williamson averaged 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils (26-5). He’s been sidelined since his left shoe ruptured, causing an injury to his right knee, 36 seconds into Duke’s 88-72 loss to North Carolina on Feb. 20 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
This is a developing story and will be updated
