North Carolina freshman Leaky Black available for ACC tournament

North Carolina guard/forward Leaky Black will be available to play Thursday night in UNC’s quarterfinal game against Louisville in the ACC tournament, a spokesperson confirmed.
Black, a 6-7, 185-pound guard and wing, sprained his ankle late in the second half of North Carolina’s game against Georgia Tech on Jan. 29. He has missed the last 11 games.
Black practiced Monday and Wednesday, and warmed up with the team prior to the game.
Black can play point guard or any of the wing spots. Before his injury, he was averaging 2.9 points per game, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.2 minutes. He was one of the Tar Heels best on ball defenders.
