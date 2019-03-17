North Carolina earns a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament in the Midwest Region

North Carolina is a No. 1 seed after all, and the Tar Heels will play 16th seed Iona in their first game of the NCAA tournament in the Midwest Region.
After the Tar Heels’ 74-73 loss to Duke in the semifinals of the ACC tournament, it was not clear whether they would be a No. 1 seed. But Kentucky lost in the semifinals of the SEC tournament to Tennessee on Saturday, which later lost in the finals on Sunday to Auburn by 20. Both Kentucky — which is in the Midwest Region too — and Tennessee were named No. 2 seeds.
North Carolina (27-6) earned the third overall No. 1 seed because of its strength of schedule and the way the Tar Heels finished in the ACC. The Tar Heels, which had the fourth toughest strength of schedule, finished the regular season with a 10-6 record in “Quadrant 1” games. They finished 6-0 in “Quadrant 2” games. They also won 15 of their last 17 games.
North Carolina’s first game of the tournament against Iona will be in Columbus, Ohio. Both Duke and Virginia, which were the top two overall seeds, will play in Columbia S.C.
If the Tar Heels were to advance past Iona and their Round of 32 game, they would play in Kansas City, Mo. Iona finished its season with a 17-15 record. The Gaels received an Automatic Bid after beating Monmouth 81-60 in the MAAC tournament finals.
If North Carolina gets past Iona, the Tar Heels would face the winner of No. 8 seed Utah State and No. 9 seed Washington.
