NCAA tournament bubble bursts for NC State

N.C. State fell short against the top teams in the ACC and it cost them a spot in the NCAA tournament.

The Wolfpack (22-11) was not picked for an at-large spot in the NCAA tournament and the chair of the NCAA selection committee said it was because of its record in “Quadrant 1” games.

“They had so many great opportunities and did not win them,” Bernard Muir, the athletic director at Stanford and chair of the committee said on the CBS selection show on Sunday night. “So that was a concern for us.”

N.C. State will be in the NIT instead and will host Hofstra (27-7) on Tuesday at Reynolds Coliseum. It’s not the tournament it wanted to be in but that’s the option Kevin Keatts’ second team was left with.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer

The Wolfpack went 3-9 in Q1 games with wins over Auburn, Penn State and Clemson and notable losses to North Carolina (twice), Virginia (twice), Duke and Wisconsin. Of N.C. State’s best wins, only Auburn (which won the SEC tournament on Sunday) made the field of 68.

Duke, UNC and Virginia each received a No. 1 seed from the selection committee. Seven ACC teams made the field and N.C. State went 1-8 against those seven teams.

N.C. State had a better NET ranking (No. 33) than 14 of the teams that received an at-large bid. Temple and Belmont had their names called early in the CBS selection show and that was a bad sign for the Wolfpack’s chances. Arizona State and St. John’s rounded out the final at-large teams who will open the tournament in the “First Four” in Dayton, Ohio.

Muir said St. John’s (21-12), who was 40 spots lower than N.C. State in the NET, was the last team included in the field. The Red Storm had a 5-7 record in Q1 games with wins over Villanova, Marquette (two) and VCU.

N.C. State AD Debbie Yow released a statement which highlighted the strengths of N.C. State’s resume, including the NET ranking, the record in Q1 and Q2 games (8-9) and its strong numbers in other computer rankings included on the NCAA team sheets.

“We finished 8-9 versus Quad 1 and 2 programs — with five of those games outside of our home arena —while playing 14 games against teams in the Top 50 of the NET rankings and having only two losses outside of the Top 22 in the NET,” Yow said a statement released by the school. “This included a win against the SEC Champions, Auburn University and five games against the field’s No. 1 seeds.

“Based on the metrics cited above that the NCAA indicated they would use to evaluate team performance, we are disappointed for our athletes, coaches and fans that our total body of work was not rewarded with selection to the NCAA Tournament.”

Yow was more concise with her anger towards the selection committee and the value it put on the NET on her Twitter account on Sunday night than she was in her official statement.

“Just want Committee to follow what they say matters. That’s all,” Yow wrote on her Twitter account on Sunday.