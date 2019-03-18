NC State women stay home, UNC headed West in NCAAs

Although both teams were drawn into the Greensboro Regional, N.C. State won’t have to travel for the early rounds of the NCAA Women’s Tournament, but North Carolina will have to pack its bags.
The NCAA Women’s selection committee announced its field about two hours earlier than planned Monday when the bracket was accidentally posted on ESPNU. The NCAA, in a statement, cited a “technical error” for the inadvertent release of the bracket.
N.C. State (26-5), the third-place finisher in the ACC and an ACC Tournament semifinalist, earned a No. 3 seed and will host America East champion Maine (25-7) on Saturday in Reynolds Coliseum. No. 6-seeded Kentucky (24-7) and No. 11 seed Princeton (22-9) will meet in the other half of the Raleigh bracket Saturday, with the winner of Monday’s second-round game going on to Greensboro the following weekend.
UNC (18-14), which finished eighth in the ACC, received a No. 9 seed and will meet California (19-12) on Saturday in Waco, Texas. No. 1 seed Baylor (31-1) will host No. 16 seed Abilene Christian (23-9) in the other side of the Waco bracket.
Baylor was the top No. 1 seed overall and was joined by reigning national champion Notre Dame (30-3, Chicago Regional), Mississippi State (30-2, Portland Regional), and Louisville (29-3, Albany, N.Y., Regional) on the top line of the tournament bracket. Notre Dame defeated Louisville 99-79 in the ACC Tournament final.
This would be NC State’s 25th appearance in the NCAA tournament and third in as many years. Coach Wes Moore has taken the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament five times in his seven years.
This is UNC’s 27th NCAA tournament bid, with the Tar Heels having won the championship in 1994 under coach Sylvia Hatchell. UNC made two other Final Four trips in 2006 and 2007.
Four other ACC teams made the NCAA Tournament field, giving the league five among the top 16 seeds and eight overall, more than any other conference: Syracuse ((24-8) a No. 3 seed; Miami (24-8) a No. 4 seed; and Clemson (19-12), a No. 9 seed, were all placed in the Portland, Ore., Region. Florida State (23-8) was a No. 5 seed in the ACC-heavy Greensboro Region.
