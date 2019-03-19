Sports

Canes, PNC Arena host benefit game for Charles Ainsworth

By Chip Alexander

March 19, 2019 06:47 PM

Raleigh police are selling shirts to benefit an officer who was shot

Raleigh police are selling t-shirts to benefit Officer Charles D. Ainsworth, who was severely wounded responding to a call on Jan. 9, 2019.
By
Up Next
Raleigh police are selling t-shirts to benefit Officer Charles D. Ainsworth, who was severely wounded responding to a call on Jan. 9, 2019.
By

The Carolina Hurricanes and PNC Arena will host a benefit game for wounded Raleigh Police Officer Charles Ainsworth and his family on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena.

The game will feature the RPD Blueliners, a team of Raleigh police officers coached by Canes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, and the NC Leatherheads, a team of local firefighters coached by former Canes forward Erik Cole.

The event is open to the public and no ticket is required, although voluntary cash donations will be accepted at the door.

The Canes are donating the use of the arena and support personnel, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Officer Ainsworth and his family.

Chip Alexander

In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.

  Comments  