N.C. State cages Black Bears to set up second round game versus Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

N.C. State used a big run before the half to get some breathing room from Maine as the Wolfpack advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 63-51 win over the Black Bears.
It was a rematch of a Dec. 15 meeting where N.C. State won by 38. Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore knew Maine, who came into the game on a 14-game win streak, was a different team, but N.C. State had little trouble with the Black Bears (25-8) after the first quarter.
The Wolfpack (27-5) will host Kentucky on Monday. The Wildcats defeated Princeton 82-77 in the first game of the day at Reynolds Coliseum.
Kiara Leslie led N.C. State with 20 points. Elissa Cunane added 16 and Kai Crutchfield chipped in 14 for the Wolfpack.
N.C. State managed to take a 17-point lead into the locker room at halftime thanks to an 11-0 run, seven of those points in the run coming from sophomore guard Kai Crutchfield.
The Millbrook grad hit a three pointer while being fouled, and added the free throw for the rare four-point play to make it 36-22 and knocked down a three to end the half, giving her 10 points in the opening 20 minutes. Leslie had 13 at the break, despite picking up her second foul and having to actually sit for two minutes.
Moore went with a six-man rotation in the first half, with Aislinn Konig, Crutchfield and DD Rogers each playing every minute. Kayla Jones was able to provide a spell for the starters, not that Maine went much deeper in their bench.
The Black Bears used just seven players, but four failed to score. Even playing three on five in the scorebook, Maine managed to stay within striking distance. The Black Bears led three times in the first quarter, but the Wolfpack ended the opening eight minutes on a 10-0 run after Maine went up 10-9.
The Black Bears missed four shots in a row and Leslie and Konig took over for the Wolfpack. Leslie knocked down a three, followed by back-to-back layups from Konig. Leslie topped off the run with another triple and N.C. State led by nine after one.
There were six lead changes in the first four minutes of the game before the Wolfpack settled in and took control. N.C. State never trailed in the second quarter, but Maine wouldn’t go away easy. It seemed like every time the Pack took a double-digit lead, the Black Bears would hit a three. Maine, who attempted 41 three-pointers the first time the two teams met, put up 16 in the first half, connecting on four.
But Crutchfield, who scored just two points the first time the two teams met, caught fire in the final 40 seconds of the second quarter. N.C. State led by 10 when Jones rebounded a missed three by Konig. Crutchfield caught the ball in the corner in front of the Maine bench and fired up a triple, drawing a foul in the process. Her free throw made it 36-22. On the final possession of the half, Crutchfield, a 36 percent shooter from three-point range, beat the buzzer with a triple, as the Wolfpack led by 17 at the half.
N.C. State led by 33 at the half the first time the two teams met in December. That game featured a different look Wolfpack team, but Moore has had to replace several regulars out for the season with injuries.
Maine played the first game without forward Fanny Wadling, but it didn’t make much of a difference the second time around. Wadling had six points at the half, and Parise Rossignol and Dor Saar combined for 16. That was all the scoring the Black Bears got in the opening 20 minutes.
Rossignol finished with 19 and Saar with 16 for Maine.
