Panther Creek’s Justin McKoy back on market, picks up NC State offer

Panther Creek forward Justin McKoy asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent from Penn State, and his wish was granted. Shortly after, McKoy picked up a huge offer to stay close to home.
On Friday, McKoy posted on Twitter that Penn State granted the release. On his post, McKoy thanked head coach Pat Chambers and the rest of the staff.
Not too long after McKoy had an offer on the table from the Wolfpack, McKoy confirmed in a message to The News & Observer.
McKoy (6-8, 225) led the Catamounts to the Tri-6 conference tournament title and the third round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. A member of the varsity at Panther Creek all four years, McKoy averaged 24.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game as a senior for the Catamounts.
A three-star prospect according to 247Sports, McKoy is the No. 15 player in North Carolina and the No. 88 small forward in the nation. McKoy signed with Penn State in November, picking the Nittany Lions over Appalachian State, Campbell, College of Charleston and Florida International. It may have been a case where McKoy outplayed those offers after a strong senior season.
Kevin Keatts must replace swingmen Torin Dorn and Eric Lockett from last year’s team. Keatts’ incoming class is a pair of combo guards — Jalen Lecque and Dereon Seabron — but no post players.
Forwards Wyatt Walker and DJ Funderburk are expected to return next season, along with Jericole Hellems. Manny Bates, a 6-11 forward from Fayetteville, sat out the entire season while recovering from a shoulder injury. The addition of McKoy would give Keatts a combo forward who could play on the wing, like Hellems, but also play in the paint closer to the basket.
NC State’s current two-man recruiting class is currently ranked No. 9 in the ACC and 37th nationally.
