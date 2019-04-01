Cole Anthony releases his top four. Is UNC the leader?

The top unsigned target in the country narrowed his field of choices, but the suspense is still as strong as ever.
Oak Hill guard Cole Anthony (6-3, 185) announced his top four schools Sunday night, posting his latest list on social media. Anthony narrowed his list to UNC, Oregon, Georgetown and Notre Dame, dropping Wake Forest and Miami from his list.
Ranked the top player in Virginia and the No. 1 combo guard in the country, Anthony is the only player in the top four of the nation’s best who hasn’t committed to a school yet.
He’s expected to announce this month and his decision could be based on what UNC freshman guard Coby White decides to do. Both players can operate off the ball or run the team from the point guard position, but Anthony may not want to share backcourt space with another ball-dominant player.
White, who didn’t arrive at North Carolina as a one-and-done prospect, played himself into a possible lottery pick after a freshman season where he averaged 16.1 points per game and was named to the all-ACC second team. Recent mock drafts have White going anywhere from fourth to 25th in June’s NBA Draft.
This season at Oak Hill, Anthony averaged a triple-double: 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists per game. Last week he was named the MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game after scoring 14 points and dishing out seven assists. Compared to most top prospects in recent years, Anthony, the son of former NBA player Greg Anthony, has kept it quiet when it came to his recruiting. But he has made multiple trips to North Carolina. Anthony was in the Smith Center on an unofficial visit on March 9 when the Tar Heels defeated Duke in the regular-season finale. He also took an unofficial visit on Dec. 5. His official visit was on Sept. 28.
Currently Roy Williams has two class of 2019 commitments: Guard Jeremiah Francis and center Armando Bacot. Bacot and Anthony were teammates during the McDonald’s game last week and took their official visit together back in September.
Anthony transferred to Oak Hill after previously playing for Archbishop Molloy in Briarwood, NY. During the summer Anthony dominated the NIKE EYBL circuit, averaging 26.9 points, 3.5 assists and 7.6 rebounds for the PSA Cardinals. Anthony was named MVP of the EYBL circuit and was named to the all-Peach Jam first team.
Oregon appears to be the other front-runner along with North Carolina and Anthony has a connection with Georgetown. His father was a teammate of Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing during their playing days with the New York Knicks.
