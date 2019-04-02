West Johnston picks former NC State player Chucky Brown as next head coach

STAUG-VASTATE04.SP.02204.CCS---Former NCSU and NBA player Chuckie Brown scouts the players for the NBA during the CIAA Tournament game played at the RBC Center in Raleigh Thursday night 2/26. staff/Chris Seward Chris Seward

West Johnston High School became the latest area high school to turn to a former NBA player as their next head coach.

On Tuesday the Wildcats named former NC State star and NBA veteran Chucky Brown as their next men’s basketball coach.

Brown replaces Scotty Williams. Last season West Johnston finished 2-23 overall and 0-10 in the Greater Neuse 3A conference. The Panthers’ last winning season came in 2009-10 when they went 12-10 overall and 8-3 in league play.

Since the 2010-11 season, West Johnston has won just 16 league games and has gone winless in conference play three different times.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Enter Brown, who played professional basketball for 13 years and played on 11 NBA teams. Brown won an NBA championship with the Houston Rockets during the 1994-95 season. He was a second-round draft pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1989 NBA Draft. Brown played at NC State from 1985-89 under Jim Valvano.

He was the head coach of the Raleigh Knights of the World Basketball Association during the summer of 2004 and was an assistant coach for the Roanoke Dazzle, an NBA D-League team, for two seasons. Brown also served as an assistant coach for the NBDL’s Los Angeles D-Fenders and was a pro scout for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Brown becomes the latest former NBA player to take over a local high school program. Former UNC forward David Noel returned to coach at his alma mater, Southern Durham in 2017. Another former Tar Heel, Rasheed Wallace, was named the head coach at Jordan High School last month.