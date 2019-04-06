Sports

Columbus joins Carolina in playoffs. But who will the Canes play?

Canes get back to work

A day after clinching a playoff berth, Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour had his team back on the ice and looking ahead. The Canes face the Philadelphia Flyers in a road game April 6, 2019, in the last regular-season game. By
Up Next
A day after clinching a playoff berth, Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour had his team back on the ice and looking ahead. The Canes face the Philadelphia Flyers in a road game April 6, 2019, in the last regular-season game. By

The eight playoff teams in the NHL’s Eastern Conference have been set but not the Stanley Cup playoff pairings.

That will take a Saturday scramble to decide, in the final games of the regular season.

The Columbus Blue Jackets nailed down the final playoff berth Friday with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers emptied their net and scored with seconds left in regulation but the Blue Jackets regrouped and won in a shootout.

Just like that, the Blue Jackets were in and the Montreal Canadiens out.

Where does that leave the Carolina Hurricanes? The Canes, who clinched their playoff spot Thursday, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals or New York Islanders in the opening round of the playoffs, but it will take three Saturday games to determine the opponent.

“We’re still playing for something and not really sure how it all shakes out,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Friday.

The Saturday schedule: Carolina at Philadelphia, Columbus at Ottawa and the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the Rangers.

The standings: the Pens have 99 points, the Canes 97 and the Blue Jackets 96.

With a win Saturday against the Flyers, the Canes would clinch the first wild-card spot in the conference. But should the Canes win and the Penguins lose in regulation, the Canes would move past the Pens into third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The first wild-card team will face the Capitals, the defending Stanley Cup champions, in the opening round. Take the Metro third-place berth and it would be the Islanders.

Should Columbus win Saturday and the Canes lose, or Columbus lose in overtime or a shootout while the Hurricanes lose in regulation, the Blue Jackets would claim the first wild card and the Canes the second wild card. That would set up a playoff series for the Canes against the Lightning, the Presidents’ Trophy winner.

Should the Canes and Columbus both lose in regulation, it’s Canes vs Caps in the first round.

As a lower seed, the Canes will play the first two playoff games on the road and Games 3 and 4 in Raleigh, regardless of the opponent. After a 10-year wait to be back in the playoffs, Canes fans are ready for it. So are the players.

The NHL will announce the playoff schedule Sunday at 10 a.m. on the NHL Network and the league’s web site, NHL.com

Chip Alexander

In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
  Comments  

Read Next

South Carolina spring game updates, scores, highlights

College Sports

South Carolina spring game updates, scores, highlights

Updates from the South Carolina Gamecocks football team’s spring game held Saturday, April 6, 2018 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Fans should see plenty of quarterbacks Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Ex-Auburn football coach Tuberville to run for Ala. Senate

Celebrities

Big3 games head to CBS while making a bid for Fox networks

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Report News
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use