Former Southern Durham star Jordon Brown leaving UNC

Former Southern Durham running back Jordon Brown posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was transferring from UNC.

Brown, who played three years for the Tar Heels, posted ‘Thank you Carolina for the opportunity to live out my dreams over the past 3 years. I will miss my brothers as I continue my career and seek other opportunities. Thank you to the true fans that always supported us through the ups and downs. I will forever be a Tar Heel.’





During his time at UNC, Brown started 13 games, including all 12 in 2017, his sophomore campaign. In three seasons he rushed for 1,005 yards and 8 touchdowns. Brown appeared in 11 games as a junior, with just one start, as the Carolina backfield became crowded with the emergence of Michael Carter and the arrival of Antonio Williams, who transferred to UNC from Ohio State.





True freshman Javonte Williams got more touches toward the end of the season and appears to be in the plans for future under new coach Mack Brown.





Brown arrived in Chapel Hill as a four-star prospect and the No. 7 all-purpose back in the nation according to Rivals. As a senior at Southern Durham he rushed for 1, 705 yards and 26 touchdowns on 268 carries. He also caught 29 passes for 505 yards and eight more scores. He led the Spartans to the 3AA state title game, where he was forced to play quarterback. He won a state title with Southern Durham as a sophomore. During his freshman season at UNC, Brown played in five games, scoring his first-career touchdown against Sanford in the Sun Bowl.





His sophomore season was his best in Chapel Hill. Brown rushed for 613 yards and four touchdowns and was second on the team with 29 catches. His best game during his junior year came against Western Carolina when he rushed for 79 yards and one score on 13 carries.