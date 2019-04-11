Sports
Which area football players made the East roster for summer All-Star game?
The North Carolina Coaches Association released rosters for the 2019 East-West All-Star football game, and the Triangle will be well represented in Greensboro.
Twenty-one area players will participate in the annual game, which will be played on July 17 at Grimsley High School’s Jamieson Stadium.
The East team will be coached by Manteo coach Sport Sawyer. Southern Lee coach Kenneth Neal and Orange coach Van Smith will be an assistant on the East staff.
State champions Wake Forest (4AA) and Tarboro (1AA) will each have two players on the East roster.
Area players on East roster:
Brady Alls (DL) - Heritage
Payton Baum (OL) - Holly Springs
Xzavior Bowden (RB) - Goldsboro
Keon Caudle (RB) - Tarboro
Kobe Crump (OL) - Lee County
Isaiah Dickens (DL) - Wake Forest
Isaiah Dunn (OL) - Knightdale
Phillip Foster (DE) - Northern Durham
Devon Grant (LB) - Wake Forest
Steve Green (WR) - Franklinton
Colin Guetensberger (LB) - Orange
Kendall Harris (RB) - Franklinton
Luca Hurst (S) - Holly Springs
Connor Keele (OL) - Clayton
Steven McKinney (OL) - Lee County
Dylan Reeves (DE) - Leesville Road
Melik Ward (OL) - Tarboro
Davontae Wiggins (QB) - Northern Nash
Josh Williams (LB) - Havelock
Lamount Williams (TE/DL) - Southern Nash
