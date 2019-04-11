Sports

Which area football players made the East roster for summer All-Star game?

The North Carolina Coaches Association released rosters for the 2019 East-West All-Star football game, and the Triangle will be well represented in Greensboro.

Twenty-one area players will participate in the annual game, which will be played on July 17 at Grimsley High School’s Jamieson Stadium.

The East team will be coached by Manteo coach Sport Sawyer. Southern Lee coach Kenneth Neal and Orange coach Van Smith will be an assistant on the East staff.

State champions Wake Forest (4AA) and Tarboro (1AA) will each have two players on the East roster.

Area players on East roster:

Brady Alls (DL) - Heritage

Payton Baum (OL) - Holly Springs

Xzavior Bowden (RB) - Goldsboro

Keon Caudle (RB) - Tarboro

Kobe Crump (OL) - Lee County

Isaiah Dickens (DL) - Wake Forest

Isaiah Dunn (OL) - Knightdale

Phillip Foster (DE) - Northern Durham

Devon Grant (LB) - Wake Forest

Steve Green (WR) - Franklinton

Colin Guetensberger (LB) - Orange

Kendall Harris (RB) - Franklinton

Luca Hurst (S) - Holly Springs

Connor Keele (OL) - Clayton

Steven McKinney (OL) - Lee County

Dylan Reeves (DE) - Leesville Road

Melik Ward (OL) - Tarboro

Davontae Wiggins (QB) - Northern Nash

Josh Williams (LB) - Havelock

Lamount Williams (TE/DL) - Southern Nash

