Which area football players made the East roster for summer All-Star game?

Chance Smith (11) of Wake Forest celebrates an interception along his teammate Devon Grant (8). The Leesville Road Pride visited the Wake Forest Cougars in a high school football game on November 30, 2018. Wake Forest won 41-10. newsobserver.com

The North Carolina Coaches Association released rosters for the 2019 East-West All-Star football game, and the Triangle will be well represented in Greensboro.

Twenty-one area players will participate in the annual game, which will be played on July 17 at Grimsley High School’s Jamieson Stadium.





The East team will be coached by Manteo coach Sport Sawyer. Southern Lee coach Kenneth Neal and Orange coach Van Smith will be an assistant on the East staff.





State champions Wake Forest (4AA) and Tarboro (1AA) will each have two players on the East roster.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Area players on East roster:





Brady Alls (DL) - Heritage





Payton Baum (OL) - Holly Springs





Xzavior Bowden (RB) - Goldsboro





Keon Caudle (RB) - Tarboro





Kobe Crump (OL) - Lee County





Isaiah Dickens (DL) - Wake Forest





Isaiah Dunn (OL) - Knightdale





Phillip Foster (DE) - Northern Durham





Devon Grant (LB) - Wake Forest





Steve Green (WR) - Franklinton





Colin Guetensberger (LB) - Orange





Kendall Harris (RB) - Franklinton





Luca Hurst (S) - Holly Springs





Connor Keele (OL) - Clayton





Steven McKinney (OL) - Lee County

Dylan Reeves (DE) - Leesville Road





Melik Ward (OL) - Tarboro





Davontae Wiggins (QB) - Northern Nash





Josh Williams (LB) - Havelock





Lamount Williams (TE/DL) - Southern Nash