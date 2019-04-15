Sports

Justin McKoy headed to UVA

Justin Mckoy, left, of Panther Creek drives to the basket against Jared Moore, center, and Bryan Quiller (15) of Cary. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Cary Imps in a high school men basketball game on February 26, 2019.
Justin Mckoy, left, of Panther Creek drives to the basket against Jared Moore, center, and Bryan Quiller (15) of Cary. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Cary Imps in a high school men basketball game on February 26, 2019. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com
CARY

Justin McKoy won’t be taking anymore visits.

The Panther Creek senior forward took an official to Virginia this weekend, and on Monday afternoon made it official that he was becoming a Cavalier. McKoy posted on twitter that he was committing to Tony Bennett and heading to UVA next season.

McKoy will join former AAU teammate, and Holly Springs center, Kadin Shedrick in Charlottesville next season.

Last week McKoy said Shedrick had reached out and tried to sway his decision, and as it turns out the duo will be reunited

McKoy (6-8, 225) originally committed to Penn State in November, but asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent. He was granted his released and immediately picked up offers from NC State, UNC and Virginia.

McKoy was on campus on Saturday as UVA honored the national champs at Scott Stadium. McKoy averaged 24.6 ppg and 10.4 rebounds this year for the Catamounts.

Jonas E. Pope IV

Sports reporter Jonas Pope IV covers college recruiting, high school sports, NC Central and the ACC for the Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.

