Anthony announcement, Lecque out and who’s playing in the Jordan Brand Classic

The annual Jordan Brand Classic, the last big prep all-star event, will be played this weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Local college basketball fans will have a chance to get one more look at players who will suit up for their team next season. The most interest, however, will probably be in one of the players who has yet to commit.





Oak Hill Academy guard Cole Anthony, the No. 1 combo guard in the country and No. 4 player overall according to 247Sports, will lead the ‘Home’ team. Anthony is the top uncommitted prospect in the country and there is a good chance he will be at UNC in the fall. Anthony, the son of former NBA guard Greg Anthony, posted on his Instagram that he will be announcing on Monday in New York.





Two other prospects considering Triangle schools also scheduled announcements Thursday. Matthew Hurt, a 6-8 forward from Minnesota, will decide between Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina on Friday. Duke is believed to be the leader. Cassius Stanley, a 6-5 guard from California, will announce his choice Monday from among Duke, Kansas, Oregon and UCLA.

Anthony’s top four includes the Tar Heels, Oregon, Georgetown and Notre Dame. Last month Anthony was named the MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game in Atlanta. He will be paired with future Tar Heel Armando Bacot on the home team. Bacot (6-10, 240) signed with UNC on Nov. 14.

The home team will feature four of the five players with ties to local ACC schools. The entire Duke 2019 signing class - Vernon Carey, Jr., Wendell Moore, Jr., Boogie Ellis - will join Anthony and Bacot on the home team.





Carey (6-10, 275) did not play in the McDonald’s All-American game last month. The No. 2 center in the nation was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Florida for the second straight season last month. Moore (6-5, 210) was recently named the Associated Press player of the year in North Carolina. Moore led Cox Mill to back-to-back state titles during his sophomore and junior year.





Adding Ellis to the roster means the future Duke trio will be on the same team for the first time, giving fans a first look at three potential freshman starters next season.





Brewster Academy’s Jalen Lecque, who committed to NC State, was slated to play on the ‘Away’ team. However, the Athletic reported that Lecque plans to skip the Jordan Brand Classic to prepare for the NBA Draft Combine in May. Lecque is 19 and one year removed from his original high school class, which could make him eligible for the NBA Draft. Attempts to reach Lecque were unsuccessful.

Lecque, a four-star recruit who committed to the Wolfpack in November, has until May 29 to sign with NC State, as long as he doesn’t sign with an agent. Last season at Brewster Academy, Lecque averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

