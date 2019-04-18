Wyatt Walker not returning to NC State

NC State’s Wyatt Walker talks about his ‘havoc’ hair NC State's Wyatt Walker wore his hair differently during the Wolfpack's victory over Boston College Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. His 'havoc' hairstyle was to raise awareness and money for families affected by cancer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NC State's Wyatt Walker wore his hair differently during the Wolfpack's victory over Boston College Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. His 'havoc' hairstyle was to raise awareness and money for families affected by cancer.

Kevin Keatts will be down one big man on his roster next season. NC State confirmed on Thursday afternoon that forward Wyatt Walker will not return next season.

Walker played last season for the Wolfpack after graduate-transferring from Samford and had one year of eligibility remaining. The Jacksonville, Fla. native started 35 games last year for Keatts, averaging 4.8 points per game and 4.5 rebounds. Walker only scored in double digits twice for the Wolfpack and had the second-highest field goal percentage on the team (.581 percent). He scored a season-high 11 points against Virginia on January 29.

Walker was a two-time all-Southern Conference performer before coming to Raleigh, starting 36 games in three seasons at Samford.

With Walker leaving, Keatts has two true post players on the roster next season - DJ Funderburk and Manny Bates. Funderburk appeared in all 36 games this year with one start, and averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. Bates, from Fayetteville, sat out last season as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

